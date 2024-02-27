UH Maui College chancellor to speak at Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset, March 5

Lui Hokoana, UHMC chancellor. PC: courtesy UH

University of Hawaiʻi Maui College Chancellor Liu Hokoana will be the speaker at the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset meeting on March 5, 2024. He will share an update on UH Maui since the Lahaina wildfires.

Hokoana has been UHMC chancellor for nearly a decade, following his appointment in December 2014.

Hokoana started his higher education career at the University of Hawaiʻi in 1991 and served as the vice chancellor for student affairs at UH West Oʻahu since 2013. He also served as associate vice president for student affairs for UH System, vice chancellor of student affairs at Windward Community College and director for various programs at UH Maui College.

The meeting will be held at the Aston Paki Maui Resort Aliʻi meeting room. The social portion of the event starts at 5 p.m., and the meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. A light dinner will be served. To make reservations to attend the meeting contact Public Image Chair Joanne Laird at: [email protected].