One ʻOhana Fund begins accepting applications; Governor weighs in on Maui wildfire legislation

Gov. Green shares details ahead of the launch of his One ʻOhana Fund. (2.27.24) PC: screen grab courtesy Office of Gov. Josh Green.

Today marks the first day that wildfire survivors can apply for the One ‘Ohana Fund. The fund is for survivors who lost loved ones and survivors who suffered severe injuries and were hospitalized as a result of the disaster.

Under the program, the family of each deceased victim will receive a set amount of $1.5 million. The Administrator will determine compensation for physical injuries on a case-by-case basis after reviewing all the submitted evidence.

Although the exact timing will depend on several factors, the earliest the Fund anticipates payments is in the third quarter of 2024.

The deadline to submit a Registration Form with the Maui Wildfires Compensation Program (One ʻOhana Fund) is April 30, 2024. Applications can be submitted online at www.mauicompensationfund.com.

The fund was created at the request of Gov. Josh Green, M.D. with cooperation and funding from the State of Hawaiʻi, Hawaiian Electric, Kamehameha Schools, the County of Maui, Cincinnati Bell (dba Hawaiian Telcom), Charter Communications, and the West Maui Land Company. The purpose of the Program is to provide prompt payment to the families of those who died and to those who suffered serious physical injuries as a result of the Maui wildfires of Aug. 8, 2023.

The program will be administered by Judge Ronald Ibarra, former Chief Judge of Hawaiʻi’s Third Circuit Court. Judge Ibarra was appointed as a Circuit Court Judge in 1989 and brings close to three decades on the bench to his role as Administrator. As the Administrator, Judge Ibarra will be responsible for managing the submission, evaluation, and settlement of death and serious physical injury claims.

Gov. Green comments on legislation to fund the state’s wildfire response

The Senate Ways and Means Committee on recommended passage of Senate Bill 582 on second reading as amended (SD 2), and placement on the calendar for third reading. The bill appropriates funds to support the State’s response to the August 2023 wildfires that affected the County of Maui, and declares that the general fund expenditure ceiling is exceeded.

Gov. Green issued a statement Thursday evening saying, “The Director of Finance presented the state’s balanced financial plan to the WAM committee. The costs for the Major Disaster Fund remain very fluid as FEMA eligibility for Non-Congregate Shelter (NCS) program changes weekly. As stated by the director of finance, the state continues to support its priorities of housing, health care and cost of living, while also directing funds to support the Maui recovery while not impacting the rainy day fund.”

He said he appreciate sthe Legislature’s patience to work through what he called a “changing environment” and its consideration for the One ‘Ohana Fund to support those who lost the most in the Maui wildfire.

In Washington, D.C. last week, Gov. Green met with FEMA Administrator Deanna Criswell. He said she committed to resolving an issue with the use of condos for NCS. This should result in clarity on about $50 million in NCS costs, according to the governor.

“The Department of Budget and Finance continues to evaluate available funds to support the recovery. We continue to work with the Legislature, County of Maui and federal government to identify and execute solutions for the recovery on Maui,” said Gov. Green.

The governor said addressing the Maui wildfires will require a broad range of actions and solutions.

“The One ‘Ohana Fund would provide direct and faster compensation for certain impacted parties and is an option people may want to choose,” said Gov. Green, noting that it is intended to help people move forward quickly and forgo the expense and stress of other alternatives. “It would also provide the state with more certainty and ensure that a substantially greater share of the payments go to survivors, rather than intermediaries,” he said.

The governor said he believes providing this program is in the best interests of the state and affected residents. That said, the governor said he respects the Legislature’s authority to appropriate funds and exercise due diligence in determining if the One ‘Ohana Fund is an initiative it supports.

“We are confident that the Legislature will make the appropriation to the One ‘Ohana Fund and help provide a modicum of closure for those who lost a loved one in the fire,” he said.

“In the unlikely event that the Legislature is unable to come to a consensus, as sometimes can happen during the session,” the governor said he has tools at his disposal to provide the necessary funding.

*Maui Now’s Wendy Osher contributed to this report.