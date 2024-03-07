Joe Biden wins the Hawaiʻi Democratic presidential caucus

President Joseph R. Biden Jr. won the Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi presidential caucus, held last night.

Voting for the Democratic Party-run Presidential Primary ran from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at various polling locations across the state.

“We want to thank all our volunteers that worked through the weeks and months to make today happen. Thank you to everyone for participating in our primary and for making their voices heard. Congratulations to President Joe Biden for his victory tonight,” said Adrian Tam, interim Chair of the Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi in a news release Wednesday evening.

Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi Party-Run Presidential Primary Results:

Congressional District 1

Joseph R. Biden Jr. 434 (65.1%)

Jason Michael Palmer 2 (0.3%)

Armondo “Mando” Perez Serrato 3 (0.4%)

Dean Phillips 12 (1.8%)

Marianne Williamson 17 (2.5%)

Uncommitted 199 (29.8%) 667 votes cast

Congressional District 2

Joseph R. Biden Jr. 598 (66.7%)

Jason Michael Palmer 4 (0.4%)

Armondo “Mando” Perez Serrato 2 (0.2%)

Dean Phillips 3 (0.3%)

Marianne Williamson 33 (3.7%)

Uncommitted 256 (28.6%) 896 votes cast

Statewide

Joseph R. Biden Jr. 1,032 (66%)

Jason Michael Palmer 6 (0.4%)

Armondo “Mando” Perez Serrato 5 (0.3%)

Dean Phillips 15 (1%)

Marianne Williamson 50 (3.2%)

Uncommitted 455 (29.1%) 1,563 votes cast

The certified results will be released after March 16, 2024 via press release.