Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaiʻi celebrates 25th anniversary on Memorial Day

PC: Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawai‘i

Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawai‘i, the annual Memorial Day ceremony that brings together communities from around the world in honor of fallen service members and loved ones, announced its return to Ala Moana Beach on Monday, May 27, 2024, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, with the theme “Many Rivers, One Ocean,” the ceremony hopes to connect the community by offering a space, physical and emotional, for residents and visitors to experience a sense of comfort, connection and healing.

“Each year, Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawai‘i brings together families and individuals around the world for a time of gratitude and healing, offering a space to reflect and share a moment of remembrance,” said Rev. Craig Yamamoto, community relations liaison of Shinnyo-en Hawaiʻi. “We are grateful to be continuing this event and to be with those not only from O‘ahu but Maui and around the world and generate hope and sense of renewal towards the future.”

Individual lanterns will become available on a first-come, first served basis at Ala Moana Beach on Monday, May 27. No advanced reservations will be required to participate. A total of 6,000 candle-lit lanterns bearing remembrances, prayers and affirmations to perpetuate the goodness of those being remembered will be set afloat at Ala Moana Beach at sunset.

Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawai‘i is a free event officiated by Shinnyo-en, an international Buddhist community with Japanese roots, and presented by the Nā Lei Aloha Foundation. The annual ceremony draws people from various ethnic, cultural and religious backgrounds in a gathering that aims to create a moment of collective remembrance, harmony and international friendship.

Lanterns are collected at the end of the ceremony by volunteers to be refurbished for next year.

Those interested in volunteering can visit LanternFloatingHawaii.com for more information.

The ceremony will also be broadcast on KHON2 and LanernFloatingHawaii.com. More details will be available soon.

For more information on the event, email [email protected] or call 808-942-1848, ext. 2. For more information about Shinnyo-en visit Shinnyoen.org.