FBI Internet Crime Report shows jump in Hawaiʻi losses

Hawaiʻi residents and businesses reported losing $51.7 million to internet crimes in 2023. PC: AARP Hawaiʻi

Hawaiʻi residents and businesses reported losing $51.7 million to internet crimes in 2023, a 45% increase over the $35.8 million reported in 2022. The number of Hawaiʻi complaints reported also increased from 1,703 in 2022 to 1,954 last year, a 15% increase.

The internet crime losses and complaints in Hawaiʻi are growing faster than the national average, according to the annual FBI Internet Crime Report, released earlier this month. The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center said it received over 880,000 complaints last year with potential losses exceeding $12.5 billion nationally. That’s about a 10% increase in complaints from 2022 and a 22% increase in losses.

“The actual amount of fraud losses to internet crimes is likely much higher because many people and businesses don’t report crimes to authorities,” said AARP Hawaiʻi State Director Kealʻi Lopez. “That’s why AARP Hawaiʻi tries to educate kupuna and their loved ones about fraud prevention through the AARP Fraud Watch Network (aarp.org/fraudwatch).””

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The top three crime types most frequently reported by victims were phishing/spoofing, personal data breach and non-payment/non-delivery. The new FBI report says top three crime types reported by victims of fraud loss are investment scams, business email compromise (BEC), and tech support scams. Phishing and spoofing schemes had over 298,000 complaints reported in 2023. Personal data breaches had over 55,000 complaints reported, and non-payment/non-delivery scams had 50,000 complaints.

Chart: Nationwide complaints and losses over the last five years. PC: FBI / IC3

AARP Hawaiʻi free seminar on Maui

Paul Greenwood, a former elder abuse prosecutor and AARP fraud speaker, will present a Fight Fraud Together seminar at 9:30 a.m. on April 26 at the Kaunoa Senior Services in Pāʻia. The seminar will look at some of Hawaiʻi’s top frauds and strategies for spotting and avoiding fraud and financial exploitation.

To register for the free seminar, visit events.aarp.org/hifraud24 or go to aarp.org/local or the AARP Hawaiʻi Facebook page to see all the events AARP is offering.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

AARP is also hosting an educational webinar on April 5 at 10:30 a.m. with Amy Nofziger, AARP Fraud Watch Network’s director of victim support.

“At the Fraud Watch Network, we’re seeing an increase in cryptocurrency scams and online commerce scams targeting both sellers and victims,” Nofziger said. “Our Anatomy of a Scam webinar will take an in-depth look at internet and social media marketplace scams.”

Nationally, investment fraud was the biggest source of lost money, rising to $4.57 billion in 2023, a 38% increase from 2022. Crypto-investment fraud losses rose to $3.94 billion in 2023, a 53% increase from 2022. Business email complaints amounted to $2.9 billion in reported losses, and tech support scams were the third highest losses with over $924 million reported stolen.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Victims 30 to 49 years old were the most likely group to report losses from investment fraud, while those over 60 accounted for well over half of losses to tech support scams.

Charts: (Left) 2023 Investment complaints reported to IC3 by age range and (Right) investment fraud losses reported to IC3 nationwide. PC: FBI / IC3

Ransomware continued to be damaging and impactful in 2023. IC3 received over 2,800 ransomware complaints and losses rose to $59.6 million, a 74% increase from last year. The critical infrastructure most reported as impacted by ransomware were health care and public health, critical manufacturing and government facilities.

In a news release, the FBI said the Internet Crime Complaint Center gives the public a direct way to report cyber threats, complex financial crimes and other online threats. The FBI encourages victims to report suspected internet crimes at ic3.gov.

The Internet Crime Complaint Center was established in May 2000 to receive complaints of online-related crimes. Since its inception, IC3 has received over eight million complaints.

The FBI recommends that the public frequently review consumer and industry alerts published by the Internet Crime Complaint Center.