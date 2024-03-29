Green Party Hawaiʻi regains ballot access in time for 2024 election

The Green Party Hawai’i announced that it will be on the ballot for the 2024 election.

Starting last March, in order to qualify as a political party for the 2024 Elections, interested groups were required to collect 862 signatures from registered voters on a petition issued by the Office of Elections.

“I’ve got to admit it was hard work, yet at the same time it was a very inspiring experience, because we received such enthusiastic support from voters to help get the Green Party back onto the 2024 Hawaiʻi ballot,” said Susan Roberts-Emery, co-chair, Green Party of Hawaiʻi. “Green Party candidates will be on the ballot for local, state and federal offices.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Green Party of Hawaiʻi’s first candidate to benefit from ballot access is Jackie Keefe, of Maui, who is running for State Senate seat in District 6.

“I am grateful to be able to run as a candidate with the Green Party, whose platform stands for democracy, social justice, ecology and peace,” said Keefe. “Most people that I speak to don’t feel well represented by the two-party system and this leads to disengagement with the political process. I believe that our discussions should center around our shared values rather than what divides us.”

According to Dave Mulinix, co-chair of the Green Party of Hawaiʻi, the percentage of voters declaring Independent has seen a positive trend in recent years, making it more likely for third party candidates, like Green Party candidates, to win elections.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For those thinking of running for office, the Green Party is seeking progressive candidates to run in 2024. Those interested may contact the Green Party about its candidate application process via email at [email protected].