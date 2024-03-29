Investigation into human remains found on Molokaʻi

Maui police are investigating the discovery of human remains recovered last week Friday, March 22, 2024 from a residence in Kaunakakai on the island of Molokaʻi.

Police say the identification is pending on the remains recovered.

Hawaii News Now reports a resident took photos of federal agents at the home of resident Timothy Webb, 77, last Friday.

Webb was reported missing on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, by a concerned acquaintance who had not heard from him since December 2023. Webb was last seen at his residence in Kaunakakai on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Police tell Maui Now that currently “Webb remains a missing person.”

Maui police spokesperson Alana Pico said circumstances regarding the remains discovery are under investigation and more information will be released later.

Maui Now also reached out to the FBI. The agency released a statement saying: “The FBI stands ready to support our law enforcement counterparts by offering supplementary manpower and specialized resources when requested.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The FBI directed inquiries regarding the investigation back to the Maui Police Department, which it said is spearheading efforts in this matter.