Maui News

Investigation into human remains found on Molokaʻi

By Wendy Osher
 March 29, 2024, 9:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Maui police are investigating the discovery of human remains recovered last week Friday, March 22, 2024 from a residence in Kaunakakai on the island of Molokaʻi.

Police say the identification is pending on the remains recovered.

Hawaii News Now reports a resident took photos of federal agents at the home of resident Timothy Webb, 77, last Friday.

Webb was reported missing on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, by a concerned acquaintance who had not heard from him since December 2023. Webb was last seen at his residence in Kaunakakai on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023.    

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Police tell Maui Now that currently “Webb remains a missing person.”

Maui police spokesperson Alana Pico said circumstances regarding the remains discovery are under investigation and more information will be released later.

Maui Now also reached out to the FBI. The agency released a statement saying: “The FBI stands ready to support our law enforcement counterparts by offering supplementary manpower and specialized resources when requested.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The FBI directed inquiries regarding the investigation back to the Maui Police Department, which it said is spearheading efforts in this matter.

 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
Read Full Bio
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments