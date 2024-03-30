Women Helping Women to benefit from ʻOhana Fuels ‘Fuel up. Do good.’ program

ʻOhana Fuels, Lower Main St., Wailuku. Dec. 18, 2014. Photo by Wendy Osher.

Women Helping Women has been selected as the upcoming beneficiary of the ʻOhana Fuels’ “Fuel up. Do good.” program.

During the months of April through June 2024, a portion of all gasoline sales at Maui ʻOhana Fuels locations will be donated to Women Helping Women.

“Funds raised will help us further our mission to support domestic violence victims and their children to lead safe and healthy lives,” said Sanoe Kaʻaihue, Women Helping Women’s executive director.

Women Helping Women provides a full range of services for victims of domestic violence on the islands of Maui and Lānaʻi, including 24-hour hotline, safe emergency shelter, court advocacy, transitional program and donation center–ReVive Boutique.

The Women Helping Women Maui 24-Hour Crisis Hotline is 808-579-9581.