Power lines hanging from poles along Honoapiʻilani near Mile 12 in Ukumehame

April 4, 2024, 8:50 PM HST
Northbound lanes of Honoapiʻilani Highway are closed at Mile 12 in Ukumehame due to power lines hanging from poles. At 8:42 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, traffic was being contra-flowed using the south bound lanes.

