Maui News
Power lines hanging from poles along Honoapiʻilani near Mile 12 in Ukumehame
A
A
A
Northbound lanes of Honoapiʻilani Highway are closed at Mile 12 in Ukumehame due to power lines hanging from poles. At 8:42 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, traffic was being contra-flowed using the south bound lanes.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments