Miss Aloha Hula 2024 results: Kaʻōnohikaumakaakeawe Lopes wins title; Maui soloist is first runner up























Kaʻōnohikaumakaakeawe Kananiokeakua Holokai Lopes was named Miss Aloha Hula 2024 at the 61st Annual Merrie Monarch Festival on Thursday night at the Edith Kanakaʻole Stadium in Hilo, Hawaiʻi.

Lopes who is a both a haumana (student) and daughter to Kumu Tracie and Keawe Lopes, accepted her honor, thanking both her family and hālau for the honor of sharing the Hawaiian cultural practice.

This is the fourth year in a row that Ka Lā ʻŌnohi Mai O Haʻehaʻe, the hālau from Pūʻahuʻula, Koʻolaupoko, Oʻahu took top honors in the soloist competition.

Last year, Agnes Renee Leihiwahiwaikapolionāmakua Thronas Brown earned the title of Miss Aloha Hula 2023; the year before, her sister Pi‘ikea Kekīhenelehuawewehiikekau‘ōnohi Lopes earned the title of Miss Aloha Hula 2022; and in 2021, Rosemary Kaʻimilei Keamoai-Strickland, also of Ka Lā ‘Ōnohi Mai O Ha‘eha‘e, won the title. Kaʻōnohikaumakaakeawe’s mother, Tracie Lopes also won the title 30 years earlier in 1994.

Kaʻōnohikaumakaakeawe performed a hula ʻauana to the mele “Kanani Molokai,” which celebrates Uncle George Holokai, a respected Kumu and chanter. Her kahiko, “Aia Ka Lani Kua Kaʻa I Luna,” described the sacred pool of Anianikū. She earned a total of 1,164 points for her entries as well as the competition’s Hawaiian Language Award.

Maui’s own Amedée Kauakohemālamalama Conley-Kapoi of Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi, under the direction of Nā Kumu Haunani and ʻIliahi Paredes was the first runner up with 1,122 points.

Conley-Kapoi performed “Kawēkiu He Inoa,” for her kahiko in honor of Princess Victoria Kawēkiu Kaʻiulani Lunalilo Kalaninuiahilapalapa Cleghorn. For her ʻauana selection, she performed “Kalepa,” the name of a gulch between Kaupō and Kīpahulu on the island of Maui.

Earning 2nd runner up honors with 1,120 points was Nāhakuʻelua ʻĀpuakēhau Kekauoha of Hula Halau ‘O Kamuela, under the direction of Nā Kumu Hula Kunewa Mook & Kau‘ionālani Kamana‘o.

The 3rd runner up was Heleolanimaināmakaohāʻena Hailee Jo Yokotake of Hālau Ka Lei Mokihana o Leināʻala, under the direction of Kumu Hula Leinā‘ala Pavao Jardin, earning 1,119 points.

Earning the 4th runner up award with 1,111 points) was Caly Ann Kamōʻīwahineokaimana Ragonton Domingo of Hālau Nā Mama O Puʻuanahulu, under the direction of Nā Kumu William Kahakuleilehua Haunu‘u “Sonny” Ching & Lōpaka Igarta-De Vera.

In addition to Maui’s Amedée Kauakohemālamalama Conley-Kapoi, who took the 1st runner up spot, Maui’s other entrant was Shayla Angeline Kamalei Ballesteros who dances for Hālau Nā Lei Kaumaka O Uka under the direction of Kumu Hula Nāpua Silva.

Two More Nights of Hula:

The festival continues on Friday night with group kahiko or ancient hula performances. Saturday night, groups will perform ʻauana or modern hula, followed by results from the 61st event. A total 22 hālau are participating, including 15 wahine and 10 kāne groups.

Maui has four hālau competing this year:

Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi, under the direction of Nā Kumu Haunani and ʻIliahi Paredes of Wailuku

Hālau Nā Lei Kaumaka O Uka, under the direction of Kumu Nāpua Silva of Kula

Hālau o ka Hanu Lehua, led by Kumu Carlson Kamaka Kukona III of Wailuku/Waikapū

Hālau Hula Kauluokalā, under the direction of Uluwehi Guerrero of Kahului

The men of Hālau o Ka Hanu Lehua, led by Kumu Carlson Kamaka Kukona III of Wailuku/Waikapū perform second in the lineup on both days. The women of the same hālau will appear in the No. 7 slot during the competition.

The women of Hālau Hula Kauluokalā, under the direction of Kumu Uluwehi Guerrero out of Kahului, Maui are fourth in the lineup, followed by the women of Hālau Nā Lei Kaumaka O Uka, under the direction of Kumu Nāpua Silva of Kula, Maui who will appear as the 12th group of the night.

Hālau Kekuaokalā‘au‘ala‘iliahi, under the direction of Nā Kumu Haunani and ʻIliahi Paredes of Wailuku have their women appear 16th in the lineup, and their men will perform as the last (29th) group on both nights.

TV viewing and streaming available:

Video of each performance will be available here.

Watch the 61st Annual Merrie Monarch Hula Competition on https://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/merriemonarch/ or by clicking the Merrie Monarch icon on the Hawaiʻi News Now app each night beginning at 6 p.m. HST on April 4-6, 2024

The Merrie Monarch Festival is carried on K5 (Channel 1006/06), Spectrum (Channel 6/Digital Channel 1006), and Hawaiian Telcom (Channel 1006/06).