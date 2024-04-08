April edition of Hawaiian Music Series features Wilson Kanakaʻole and Jarret Roback

The April edition of the Hawaiian Music Series 2024 features Wilson Kanaka’ole and Jarret Roback performing at the Bailey House in Wailuku. It symbolizes the continuation of a 16-year tradition of a free concert in Lahaina. PC: Lahaina Restoration Foundation

The next Hawaiian Music Series of 2024 will take place on Thursday, April 25 at 6 p.m. at Hale Hoʻikeʻike at the Bailey House in Wailuku. The free event will feature well-known local musicians Wilson Kanakaʻole and Jarret Roback.

Wilson Kanakaʻole, a guitarist and vocalist, grew up in Lahaina, attended the University of Hawai’i Maui College’s Institute of Hawaiian Music and has appeared on records by the Barefoot Natives and other island musicians.

Kanaka’ole comes from a family of talented musicians, including his father, Eric Kanakaʻole, and his uncle, the late ‘ukulele legend Nelson Waikiki.

Jarret Roback was born on Oʻahu and moved to Maui in 1969. A singer and guitarist, he has been in the Maui music scene for more than 25 years, partnering with some of the finest musicians in Hawai’i, such as John and Ernie Cruz Jr., Sistah Robi Kahakalau and Lehua Kalima.

Roback is also a dedicated firefighter and has been with Maui Fire Department for over 30 years, following the footsteps of his father, who was both a policeman and a musician.

The free concert has been a tradition for 16 years and is held on the last Thursday of every month. The event is made possible by the Lahaina Restoration Foundation with support from the Maui County Office of Economic Development. The location of this month is provided by Maui Historical Society.

The organizers ask that attendees bring their own blankets, mat and low-back beach chairs to enjoy the music on the lawn.

Free parking is available onsite. Book tickets online at https://www.lahainarestoration.org/calendar.html or by calling the Lahaina Restoration Foundation at 808-661-3262.