Maui United Way announces new $500,000 ʻOhana Mental Health Grant opportunity

PC: Maui United Way

Maui United Way announced on Wednesday a new ʻOhana Mental Health Grant opportunity, offering 5 to 10 mental health grants of $50,000 to $100,000 each, for eligible nonprofits. The grants are aimed at supporting local nonprofits working to meet the ongoing mental health needs in the aftermath of the wildfires.

Nonprofit organizations providing mental health services are invited to submit a Request for Information (RFI) to Maui United Way for the ʻOhana Mental Health grant, which can be found on the Maui United Way website: https://www.mauiunitedway.org/ohana-mh-grant.

The RFI process allows organizations to provide details about their programs, services, and funding needs. Based on the information gathered through the RFI process, Maui United Way will identify potential grantees and invite selected organizations to submit full grant proposals. The deadline for RFI submissions is Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at 5 p.m. HST.

According to Community Impact Coordinator Makana Rosete Nunes, Maui United Way took the approach of providing fewer grants at higher dollar amounts with the intent to more deeply impact the pressing need for culturally appropriate trauma, grief, addiction, recovery, and wraparound mental health supportive services.

Thanks to the support of donors, Maui United Way has also helped provide mental health and trauma support in the following ways:

Stewarding the “Sentry Mālama Keiki Initiative”: The Sentry Mālama Keiki Initiative focuses on aiding children displaced by the fires, offering mental health support tailored to their needs. Teams of dedicated professionals actively engage with these children in their environments, whether it’s resorts, beaches, or other community spaces. This initiative builds upon crisis counseling services recently deployed on the West Side and targets houseless children and families whose displacement was caused by the fires.

Sponsoring Maui Flow Fest: A groundbreaking monthly dance event dedicated for Maui’s youth in grades 9-12. These events are crafted to be a celebration of youth and resilience in a fun, wholesome drug-, alcohol-, and tobacco-free setting. Select youth attendees will be trained in peer-to-peer counseling for even greater impact.

Committing funds to construct a playground: Funds are being dedicated to build a playground at the temporary campus in Lahaina for students and staff displaced from King Kamehameha III Elementary School, which was damaged beyond repair in the August fires.

Contributing to the operation and staffing of the 2-1-1 Information and Referral Helpline: This vital service has linked numerous residents affected by fires with knowledgeable Community Resource Specialists who offer live assistance and connect them to crucial services and information. To access 211 online, visit AUW211.org.

MUW has also helped fund:

Crisis, trauma, and grief counseling programs.

Equipment and training for student athletics and martial arts.

Science and art camps for hands-on experiential learning; and

Art and equine therapy.

Maui United Way has prioritized providing relief to fire-impacted families and the Maui County community in four key areas: keiki and young adults; mental health; stable housing; and job training, education and employment services.

“We know the road to recovery and resilience is long, and we want to help by lighting the way as much as we can,” said Nunes.