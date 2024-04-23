First Tee Hawaiʻi kicks off program registration at Kāʻanapali Golf Courses

First Tee Hawaiʻi Junior Golf. File photo.

Registration is now open for First Tee Hawaiʻi’s programming at Kā’anapali Golf Courses. First Tee Hawaiʻi is a youth development organization that helps kids and teens build their strength of character through golf.

Trained coaches deliver the programs to kids and teens ages 7 to 11, helping build their inner strength, self-confidence and resilience, preparing them for the future. Using the game of golf as the platform, participants learn critical life skills to help them grow socially, emotionally and academically.

Parents can register their kids age 7 to 11 to participate at FirstTeeHawaii.org for the following 5-week sessions:

Tuesdays, April 30, 2024 to May 28, 2024

4–5 p.m. ages 7-9

5:15–6:15 p.m. ages 10-11

Wednesdays May 1-29, 2024

4–5 p.m. ages 7-9

5:15–6:15 p.m. ages 10-11

First Tee Hawaiʻi is one of 150 chapters across the First Tee network. These character education programs are offered at golf courses, schools and youth centers in all 50 states and six international locations.

For more information on First Tee Hawaiʻi, visit FirstTeeHawaii.org or email [email protected].