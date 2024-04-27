Bill to boost Hawaiʻi biosecurity to prevent and eradicate invasive pests advances, awaits final vote

Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle boring hole damage. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture

A bill which boosts the agriculture department’s biosecurity programs to prevent invasive pests from entering the state and helps to control and eradicate pests that threaten Hawai‘i’s agriculture and environment, has advanced in the legislature. House Bill 2619, which appropriates almost $20 million, was passed by a legislative conference committee late Thursday after extensive discussion and consideration. The bill awaits a final vote by the Senate and House of Representatives.

“This is landmark legislation in the fight against invasive species,” said Gov. Josh Green, M.D. “The pests that we are dealing with now are having a devastating impact across the state and with this legislative support, we can do better in protecting our ʻāina, agriculture and our way of life.”

Under the bill, the legislature clearly designates the HDOA as the lead agency in coordinating the state’s biosecurity efforts and authorizes the department to execute agreements with partner agencies and private organizations. The bill provides HDOA an additional 44 positions, including 22 inspector positions in the Plant Quarantine Branch.

“Everyone can agree that the management of the biosecurity programs needs improvement and we cannot thank our state legislators enough for their concern and hard work on this bill,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawai‘i Board of Agriculture. “With one department directing the various programs, there will be better coordination, transparency and accountability.

“HDOA is revitalized with the trust that the legislature has placed in us and our staff is committed to making stronger headway in the prevention and management of invasive species,” Hurd added. “The cooperation between our partner agencies and organizations remains extremely important as we all have the common goal to protect Hawai‘i.”

The measure also pays homage to the late State Representative Clift Tsuji, who championed funding for the HDOA and the state’s biosecurity program through what became known as the “Clift Tsuji Act.”

HB 2619 earmarks funding as follows:

Other provisions of the bill: