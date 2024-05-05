Maui News

Community invited to ‘Spring Cleaning, Spring Sharing’ event, May 9-10

May 5, 2024, 11:00 AM HST
Kalana O Maui building in Wailuku. PC: file by Wendy Osher

Community members are invited to a “Spring Cleaning, Spring Sharing” event to benefit two nonprofit youth organizations.

Gently used clothing, shoes and accessories for women, men and children will be for sale at the event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 9 and 10 on the front lawn of Kalana O Maui County Building, 200 S. High St., Wailuku. Only cash will be accepted as payment at this event.

Proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui.

The items being sold have been donated by County of Maui employees.

