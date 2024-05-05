Community invited to ‘Spring Cleaning, Spring Sharing’ event, May 9-10

Kalana O Maui building in Wailuku. PC: file by Wendy Osher

Community members are invited to a “Spring Cleaning, Spring Sharing” event to benefit two nonprofit youth organizations.

Gently used clothing, shoes and accessories for women, men and children will be for sale at the event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 9 and 10 on the front lawn of Kalana O Maui County Building, 200 S. High St., Wailuku. Only cash will be accepted as payment at this event.

Proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The items being sold have been donated by County of Maui employees.