Save the date: 39th Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Hawaiʻi

Troy Barboza Law Enforcement Torch Run. Courtesy: Maui Police Department

Maui County will participate in the 39th Annual Troy Barboza Law Enforcement Torch Run, which takes place at the following times and locations:

Saturday, May 11: Lānaʻi at First Hawaiian Bank. The event kicks off at 9 a.m.

Friday, May 17: Maui at Keōpūolani Regional Park (700 Halia Nakoa Street), on the softball fields. The event starts at 5:30 p.m., with the Torch Run/Walk at 6 p.m. and Special Olympics softball and tee ball games to follow.

Throughout the run, aid stations will be provided by First Hawaiian Bank, along with help from high school track and field/cross country athletes. Get pumped up as Zenshin Daiko performs on their taiko drums pre- and post-run, or stay loose as the onsite DJ spins the hits. Get fed from a selection of food trucks, or have the keiki burn some energy with family activities, all while the adults try to win big through a fundraising raffle.

All proceeds go directly to Special Olympics Maui to help them reach their goal of $50,000 in donations. Special Olympics is a nonprofit organization that provides programs of sports training and competition to children and adults with intellectual disabilities. The funds raised through events like this support our Maui athletes with the proper equipment, facilities, and uniforms. It also covers travel costs like flights and hotels at no cost to the families.

There are three ways to support:

Participate in this event through the purchase of a LETR shirt (No other entry fee/registration needed). Form an organization/agency team of participants. Donate money directly to Special Olympics Maui. Donate products/services/gift cards for the fundraising raffle.

LETR shirts. Courtesy: First Hawaiian Bank 39th Annual Troy Barboza Law Enforcement Torch Run

Shirt orders should be sent directly to MPD Officer Angela Dutro-Ponce at [email protected] or 808-244-6471. They will be filled in the order it was received, earliest time will ensure availability of desired styles/sizes.

Shirt order form. LETR shirts. Courtesy: First Hawaiian Bank 39th Annual Troy Barboza Law Enforcement Torch Run

The Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) began in 1981 in Kansas and is the largest grassroots fundraising movement for Special Olympics.

Known as Guardians of the Flame, law enforcement members and Special Olympics athletes carry the Flame of Hope into the Opening Ceremony of local competitions and Special Olympics State, Provincial, National, Regional and World Games.