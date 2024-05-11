Flash Flood Warning issued for East Maui until 10:45 p.m.; Strong thunderstorm to impact Hāna through 9:30 p.m.

East Maui Flood Warning, radar imagery. (5.11.24) PC: NOAA/NWS

Strong Thunderstorm to impact Hāna

8:26 p.m., May 11, 2024

The National Weather Service issued a Special Weather Statement on Saturday evening saying a strong thunderstorm will impact the East Maui area of Hāna (31 miles east of Kahului) though 9:30 p.m.

At 8:26 p.m., Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Hāna. This thunderstorm was nearly stationary.

The NWS reports wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. “Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is possible,” according to the advisory.

Locations impacted include: Kīpahulu, Hāna, Nāhiku, Hāmoa, and Haleakalā National Park.

“If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle,” the NWS advises.

Update: 8:14 p.m. May 11, 2024

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the island of Maui until 10:45 p.m.

At 8:14 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain over East Maui, falling at a rate of 2 to 3.5 inches per hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include: Kīpahulu, Hāna, Nāhiku and Hāmoa.

As a precaution, the public is advised to stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry.

This warning may need to be extended beyond 10:45 p.m. if flooding persists. This Flash Flood Warning replaces the previously issued Flood Advisory that was in effect for the island of Maui.