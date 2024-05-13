AAA Hawaiʻi: Memorial Day travel expected to continue climbing past pre-pandemic levels
AAA Hawaiʻi expects 7.5 million residents of Hawaiʻi, Alaska, California, Oregon and Washington will travel over this Memorial Day weekend, a 4.7% increase from 2023. This is a new record for travel for the holiday and the second year in a row that Memorial Day travel in the Pacific states should exceed the previous record levels of 2019.
Nationwide, AAA projects 43.8 million Americans will travel for the holiday weekend, a 4.1% increase from 2023 and 2.4% higher than the 42.8 million who traveled in 2019. The Memorial Day travel period is defined as five days from Thursday, May 23 to Monday, May 27.
“Usually the travel trends over Memorial Day are an indication of what we can expect for summer travel, and this year is shaping up to be at record levels particularly for cruises and international tours,” said Jena Miller, AAA Hawaiʻi vice president of travel products.
Memorial Day Travel Volumes by Modes of Transportation
Top Destinations this Memorial Day Weekend
AAA booking data for the Memorial Day weekend shows that nationally, the top five destinations are Orlando, New York, Las Vegas, Seattle, and Anaheim/Los Angeles. Internationally, the top destinations for US travelers are Rome, Vancouver, London, Paris and Dublin.
Locally, travelers will pay about the same as this time last year to fuel up before their trips. Airfares also are generally holding steady with a 1% to 2% increase for domestic fares compared to the 2023 Memorial Day holiday.
AAA Hawaiʻi Offers Travel Tips this Memorial Day and Beyond
- Inspect vehicle tires, battery, and fluid levels before a long road trip. Nationwide, AAA expects to rescue more than 378,000 stranded drivers at the roadside.
- Pack food, water, an emergency kit, first-aid kit, and mobile phone charger in case you break down.
- Reserve airport parking ahead of time to save you time on departure day.
- Get to airports at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights.
- Sign up for TSA PreCheck or Clear to speed up the security process.
- Download your airline’s app and use FlightAware to track your aircraft the day of departure.
- Avoid checking a bag, if possible. Carry-on luggage allows you to be more flexible in the event of a delay or cancellation.
- Book summer travel now. High demand and reduced schedules will mean fewer options.
- Work with a trusted AAA travel advisor who can save you money and assist in rebooking should you need to.
- Consider travel insurance to protect your investment.