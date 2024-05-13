AAA Hawaiʻi: Memorial Day travel expected to continue climbing past pre-pandemic levels

Hawaiian Airlines. File PC: Kehaulani Cerizo

AAA Hawaiʻi expects 7.5 million residents of Hawaiʻi, Alaska, California, Oregon and Washington will travel over this Memorial Day weekend, a 4.7% increase from 2023. This is a new record for travel for the holiday and the second year in a row that Memorial Day travel in the Pacific states should exceed the previous record levels of 2019.

Nationwide, AAA projects 43.8 million Americans will travel for the holiday weekend, a 4.1% increase from 2023 and 2.4% higher than the 42.8 million who traveled in 2019. The Memorial Day travel period is defined as five days from Thursday, May 23 to Monday, May 27.

“Usually the travel trends over Memorial Day are an indication of what we can expect for summer travel, and this year is shaping up to be at record levels particularly for cruises and international tours,” said Jena Miller, AAA Hawaiʻi vice president of travel products.

Memorial Day Travel Volumes by Modes of Transportation

Memorial Day 2024 travel forecast for Pacific Region. PC: AAA Hawaiʻi

Memorial Day 2024 travel forecast nationwide. PC: AAA Hawaiʻi

Top Destinations this Memorial Day Weekend

AAA booking data for the Memorial Day weekend shows that nationally, the top five destinations are Orlando, New York, Las Vegas, Seattle, and Anaheim/Los Angeles. Internationally, the top destinations for US travelers are Rome, Vancouver, London, Paris and Dublin.

Locally, travelers will pay about the same as this time last year to fuel up before their trips. Airfares also are generally holding steady with a 1% to 2% increase for domestic fares compared to the 2023 Memorial Day holiday.

AAA Hawaiʻi Offers Travel Tips this Memorial Day and Beyond