Click It or Ticket campaign reminds drivers about life-saving benefits of seat belts

Hawai‘i’s 2024 Click It or Ticket campaign will run from May 20 through June 2 with a high-visibility enforcement effort to encourage drivers and passengers to buckle up. PC: Courtesy of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

Buckling up isn’t just the law; it saves lives for drivers and passengers when the unexpected happens and they’re in a motor vehicle collision, according to the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation and its traffic safety partners.

The reminder comes as the life saving benefits of wearing a seat belt are highlighted during the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Click It or Ticket high-visibility enforcement effort. The national campaign runs from May 20 to June 2.

In 2023, 42 percent (14 of the 36) vehicle occupants that died in traffic collisions in Hawai‘i, were not wearing seat belts. So far in 2024, (January 1 to May 9), seven of the 14 motor vehicle occupants killed in crashes were reported as not wearing their seat belt.

During the Click It or Ticket campaign, the Hawai‘i Transportation Department will work with state and county law enforcement officers to ensure the message gets out to drivers and passengers. Buckling up properly reduces impact force for vehicle occupants during collisions, reducing the risk of being ejected in a crash and lowering the chance of impact with the vehicle interior or other passengers. Hawai‘i law requires everyone in moving vehicle be properly restrained regardless of where they are sitting. Click it. Don’t risk it.

Last year, law enforcement agencies in all four counties issued 9,310 seat belt citations and 992 child safety seat citations. This year, from January through the end of April, 2,501 seatbelt citations and 196 child safety seat citations have been issued. Hawai‘i’s law enforcement agencies will continue to step up enforcement activities during the Click It or Ticket mobilization period for the safety of all vehicle occupants.

Seat Belt Citations by County 2023 2024 (through April 30) Seat belt Child seat Seat belt Child seat HPD 3115 543 388 82 MPD 1690 119 414 7 KPD 375 35 261 0 HCPD 4130 295 1438 107 Totals 9310 992 2501 196 Table shows 2023 and 2024 seat belt citations by County.

The fine for unrestrained occupants on Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi Island and Maui, Molokaʻi, and Lānaʻi is $102, and the fine on Kauaʻi is $112. Drivers will receive one citation for every unrestrained occupant in the vehicle.

People that transport children are encouraged to check their child seats or booster seats during Click It or Ticket. For more information on child passenger safety seats and car seat checks, visit www.kipchawaii.org.

For more information on the Click It or Ticket mobilization, visit NHTSA.gov/ciot.