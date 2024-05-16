Maui Weather Forecast for May 16, 2024

West Side

Today: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 89. South winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 64 to 74. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Friday: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs 76 to 91. East winds up to 10 mph.

South Side

Today: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs 76 to 86. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 66 to 71. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Friday: Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs 79 to 89. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

North Shore

Today: Mostly cloudy with numerous showers. Highs 79 to 84 near the shore to around 69 near 5000 feet. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 69 to 75 near the shore to 53 to 58 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 78 to 84 near the shore to around 70 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs 81 to 86. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 69. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Friday: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Isolated showers. Highs 83 to 88. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs 52 to 73. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50 at the visitor center to around 46 at the summit. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 55 to 73. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

East Maui

Today: Mostly cloudy with numerous showers. Highs 79 to 84 near the shore to around 69 near 5000 feet. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 69 to 75 near the shore to 53 to 58 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 78 to 84 near the shore to around 70 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly cloudy. Windy. Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 78. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Scattered showers in the evening, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 60 to 68. South winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Cloudy and breezy. Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 86. South winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows 57 to 74. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Friday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 88. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Southerly kona winds will continue pulling up unstable tropical moisture from the deep tropics over the next few days. A kona low remains in place roughly 600 miles north to northwest of the Hawaiian Islands as a weakening low level trough begins to move into Kauai. Bands of showers producing moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms will develop in this tropical air mass and affect most islands through Friday. The kona low will begin to drift away from the state this weekend with improving trends over the western islands into the upcoming weekend. By Monday all islands will see a dramatic improvement in weather conditions as easterly trade winds return.

Discussion

In the larger scale, satellite imagery this morning shows a kona low system roughly 600 miles north to northwest of the Hawaiian Islands with a weakening trough moving into the islands of Kauai and Niihau from the northwest. Southerly winds ahead of this system continues to pull up deep unstable tropical moisture over the islands. A combination of local radar and satellite imagery show convective shower bands moving into most of the islands from the south. These shower bands will produce periods of moderate to heavy rain across much of the state through Friday. Soil moisture levels remains saturated for most areas, which means any additional heavy rainfall could swiftly turn into runoff and a threat for flash flooding. For these reasons a Flood Watch remains in effect for most of the state. The flood threat for the Big Island remains at a lower threat level, therefore the Big Island is not in the watch at this time.

Kauai County and Oahu weather impacts…The low level trough moving into Kauai County this morning will combine forces with the unstable tropical air mass over the next few days. Increasing low level surface convergence with upper lift from a 500 mb trough passing over the islands will help to lift the unstable moisture over the mountain slopes of Kauai and Oahu, increasing the threat for flooding due to moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorms potentially training over the island. The medium range forecast guidance show drier and more stable east to southeasterly winds as the ridge builds in from the east and the kona low drifts northward from Friday night into Saturday morning. Any delay in the ridge building back in will slow down these improving weather trends this weekend.

Maui County weather impacts…Deep tropical moisture in southerly kona winds periods of moderate to heavy showers over the islands of Maui County over the next few days. The main threats for Maui County will be if several storms line up over any one location potentially producing 1 to 2 inches per hour rainfall for several hours. These small scale convective shower bands are notoriously hard to predict well in advance. These areas affected by this flood threat may often see fair conditions that rapidly deteriorate into heavy rain with rapid runoff and flooding in a very short time period.

Big Island weather impacts…Tropical moisture will affect the Big Island into Friday. The southeastern slopes of the Big Island would be in the highest threat level for moderate to heavy rain during this event. Most of the deep convective showers should remain west of the Big Island this week with just a slight risk of flooding over Hawaii County.

Saturday through Monday…We gradually transition back to a drier weather pattern as high pressure builds in from the east producing a drier and more stable southeasterly wind flow pattern across the Hawaii region as the kona low drift farther northward away from the state. Easterly trade winds should return by Monday.

Aviation

A strong kona low about 650 nm northwest of Kauai is pulling tropical moisture out of the south southeast across the state. This will keep the Hawaiian Islands in an active weather pattern through the remainder of the week. Moderate to heavy showers and possible thunderstorms are expected over the central islands today and tomorrow. On the Big Island, enhanced shower activity is expected in the afternoon and early evening hours.

Latest radar imagery reveals a broad band of intensifying showers and thunderstorms streaming across Oahu and the Kaiwi Channel. This band is expected to shift eastward today, spreading across the whole of Maui county by late this evening.

AIRMET Sierra is in effect for Kauai and Oahu for mountain obscuration. Conditions will likely spread across Molokai and Lanai by midmorning. Occasional IFR conditions could develop over Kauai after sunrise.

AIRMET Tango is in effect for mechanical turbulence below 120 kft N thru E of the Big Island. Conditions could spread to East Maui later today as the gradient aloft tightens.

Marine

Fresh to locally strong south to southeast winds associated with a kona low north-northwest of the state will persist through Friday for most waters. A shift out of the east to southeast direction is expected over the weekend through early next week as it lifts northward and away from the area. A Small Craft Advisory has been issued for the Windward and Leeward Big Island waters (Hamakua Coast and waters near South Point). In addition to the winds, expect locally rough seas in heavy showers or storms that develop over the next few days, with the best chances being over the waters west of Maui County. Seas should remain just below the advisory level over the exposed Kauai waters as a short-period northwest swell moves through (peaking today through tonight).

Surf along south facing shores will remain up through early next week due to overlapping, long-period south-southwest swells expected. The first will rise through the day today, then peak tonight through Friday, likely reaching the advisory level. Offshore buoys 51003 and 51004 (51002 remains down) reflect this with the peak energy coming in within the 19 and 21+ second bands. As a result, a High Surf Advisory has been issued through Friday. Expect rough conditions for most southerly exposures through this period due to a combination of the onshore winds, swell, and periodic heavy showers moving through. As this swell slowly eases over the weekend, a fresh, long-period south- southwest swell will begin to fill in through the day Sunday. This will peak early next week before easing through midweek.

Surf along north and west facing shores has trended up overnight on Kauai, with observations coming in larger than expected. Given the energy being spread over the short-period bands, heights should remain below the advisory thresholds for north and west facing shores. Expect a similar trend over exposed waters down the island chain today as it continues to build. This will linger into Friday, then ease through the weekend.

Surf along east facing shores will remain well below average through the weekend. An upward trend is possible next week as the trades return locally and far upstream over the eastern Pacific.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Flood Watch through Friday evening for Kauai, Niihau, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai and Maui.

High Surf Advisory until 6 PM HST Friday for south facing shores of all islands.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Friday for Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters.

