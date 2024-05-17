Mixed Plate Music Fest brings award-winning artists to South Maui Gardens this Saturday

Mixed Plate Music Fest 2024 headliners Tommy Castro and the Painkillers, Deanna Bogart and Kanekoa. Courtesy: Smooth Moves Entertainment

The inaugural Mixed Plate Music Fest, presented by Smooth Moves Entertainment, will be happening at the South Maui Gardens in Kīhei from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 18.

The musical menu features a mix of local ‘ukulele jams, rock, soul and funky ‘ole blues, bringing together a diverse range of musical genres for an eclectic experience.

“We know what a mixed plate is here in Hawai’i,” said event founder Alan Birnie. “I love so many different types of music, it made sense to give folks a taste of the best! Whether you’re a fan of rock, reggae, blues, country or soul, there will be a little something for everyone.”

Event details

Date: Saturday, May 18, 2024

Doors open: 4 p.m.

Show: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: South Maui Gardens, Auhana Road, Kīhei, HI, USA

Tickets: $50 (+tax) in advance; $55 day of event.

This first-of-its-kind gathering will support two nonprofits: Maui Food Bank and the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement.

Food will be available for purchase from a variety of food trucks at South Maui Gardens, and low-back chairs are allowed at this event. Purchase tickets on the Eventbrite page.

Lineup

Mixed Plate Music Fest kicks off with the mesmerizing sounds of Maui’s own Kanekoa, whose ‘ukulele-powered Hawaiian jam rock has fueled the band’s flourishing fandom of “Koa-heads.”

The festival’s main event showcases blues legend Tommy Castro and the Painkillers, making their first appearance here since headlining Willie K’s Blues Fest in 2017 and 2019. Touring with the iconic BB King and performing for audiences around the world, Castro has claimed the title of Blues Music Award Entertainer of the Year in 2008, 2010, 2022 and 2023.

Joining them will be captivating pianist and soul-stirring saxophone player Deanna Bogart. She is five-time winner of the Blues Music Awards Horn Instrumentalist of the Year and is also celebrated for her exceptional songwriting prowess.

Maui’s Gretchen Rhodes will grace the stage as a special guest, bringing her powerful blend of soulful blues and rock that has captivated audiences far and wide.