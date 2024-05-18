Food & Wine Festival donates more than $195K to 14 beneficiaries statewide

University of Hawai‘i Community Colleges with culinary arts programs were among 14 beneficiaries of $195,300 donated by the Hawai‘i Ag & Culinary Alliance, founder of the annual Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival.

Combined with the recent fundraising efforts for alliance’s Kokua Restaurant & Hospitality Fund, which raised and distributed more than $1.22 million to Maui restaurant, bar and hospitality workers impacted by the August wildfires, the nonprofit has given nearly $5 million back to the local community since 2011. The donations have supported more than 70 causes and organizations committed to sustainability, culinary and agricultural education, and cultural programs in Hawai‘i.

2023 Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival Beneficiaries include:

University of Hawai‘i Maui College Culinary Arts Program

Maui County Farm Bureau

Culinary Institute of the Pacific

Damien Memorial School

Hawaiʻi Agricultural Foundation

Hawai‘i Community College Culinary Arts Program – Hilo

Hawai‘i Community College Culinary Arts Program – Pālamanui

Jefferson Elementary School

Kapalama Elementary School

Kapi‘olani Community College Culinary Arts Program

Kaua‘i Community College Culinary Arts Program

Leeward Community College Culinary Arts Program

Lions Club

The Fine Arts Scholarship through UH Foundation – Arts Department

The 2023 beneficiaries were recognized at a private reception held recently at Prince Waikiki in conjunction with the announcement of the 14th annual Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival events, scheduled for Oct. 18-Nov. 10.

Each year, proceeds from HFWF ticket purchases go toward supporting Hawai‘i’s farmers, ranchers and fishermen and agricultural education for children, in addition to investing in up-and-coming chef talent at local culinary colleges.

Festival tickets are on sale now for 11 events spanning three weekends across Hawai‘i island, Kāʻanapali and O‘ahu. To purchase tickets and see event details, go here.