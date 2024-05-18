The Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi to hold 2024 State Convention

The Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi is set to hold their 2024 State Convention at the Hilton Hawaiian Village, Tapas Ballroom on May 18, 2024. Hawaiʻi Democrats will be considering proposed changes to the party’s constitution, by-laws, and platform, election of state party chair, Democratic National Committee members, delegates to the Democratic National Convention, and members of the State Central Committee.

Over 400 delegates are expected to attend in person or virtually during the weekend proceedings. Interim Party Chair, Representative Adrian Tam, will oversee the meeting which is expected to include consideration and debate of topics ranging from the tragic fires on Maui, to housing affordability, access to health care, climate change, and many other issues.

“Every four years we Democrats come together and consider pressing issues before our state, county, and nation and, importantly, elect the leadership to represent us locally and at the National Democratic Convention – in Chicago this year – where we will nominate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for the presidency,” said Tam.

“Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi is the party best equipped to lead our state and country. I’m confident that the state and nation will elect Democrats up and down the ticket – we have a record of addressing the most pressing issues before our country. We are the party of labor, of equality, of justice. I’m looking forward to this weekend and am proud to be part of this convention,” continued Tam.

Speakers at Saturday’s convention will include Gov. Josh Green, Congresswoman Jill Tokuda, DNC Vice-Chair Ken Martin, and Interim Chair Adrian Tam. The keynote speaker will be Gov. Jay Inslee from Washington State. A full listing of the convection proceedings can be found on the DPH website.