Maui Weather Forecast for May 21, 2024

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 87. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 67. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 87. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows around 66. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

North Shore

Today: Partly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 85 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Numerous showers in the evening, then frequent showers after midnight. Lows 62 to 69 near the shore to around 53 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Breezy. Frequent showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 85 near the shore to 62 to 67 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 87. East winds up to 20 mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tonight: Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers. Lows 64 to 70. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs around 87. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 63 at the visitor center to around 60 at the summit. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Lows around 49 at the visitor center to around 46 at the summit. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 61 at the visitor center to around 58 at the summit. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Partly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 85 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Numerous showers in the evening, then frequent showers after midnight. Lows 62 to 69 near the shore to around 53 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Breezy. Frequent showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 85 near the shore to 62 to 67 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 79. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows around 66. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 79. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 87. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 60 to 71. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 86. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Moderate to locally breezy trades will hold over the eastern islands during the next couple days, while lighter trades allow for some localized land and sea breezes over the western end of the state. Showers will favor windward and mauka areas overnight and during the morning hours, with a few showers developing over interior and leeward sections each afternoon and evening. A more typical moderate to breezy trade wind pattern will overspread the state Wednesday night or Thursday and linger through early next week, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas, along with the occasional leeward spillover.

Discussion

Currently at the surface, a trough of low pressure is located around 300 miles west-northwest of Kauai, while a 1035 mb high is centered around 1600 miles north-northeast of Honolulu. Moderate to locally breezy trade winds prevail over the eastern islands, while light to moderate trades remain over the western end of the state. Infrared satellite imagery shows a mix of high and low clouds bringing mostly cloudy conditions to the state this morning. Radar imagery shows relatively dry conditions across the state, with only a few showers moving into windward areas. Main short term focus revolves around rain chances and trade wind trends during the next couple days.

The trough to the west-northwest of the state will gradually shift westward and further away from the islands during the next couple days. This will allow the trade winds to gradually strengthen from east to west across the islands, with moderate to breezy conditions expected statewide by Thursday. The gradient will likely be light enough today and Wednesday, to allow some localized leeward sea breezes in the most sheltered areas over Kauai and Oahu. A series of reinforcing highs will build north of the state Friday through early next week, while the trough continues to shift further west and away from the area. This will maintain moderate to breezy trade winds across the island chain.

As for the remaining weather details, fairly dry conditions should prevail this morning, with light showers limited mainly to windward slopes and coasts. A band of moisture appears to move in from the east this afternoon, bringing an increase in trade wind showers to the eastern end of the state. Additionally, a few leeward and interior showers will be possible over the western islands and leeward Big Island during the afternoon. Showers should diminish quickly over leeward areas this evening, with showers focusing over windward terrain tonight into Wednesday morning. Localized sea breezes may then allow for some leeward shower development again Wednesday afternoon. Beginning Wednesday night or Thursday, we should see a transition over to a more typical trade wind pattern featuring mainly windward/mauka showers and the occasional leeward spillover, with showers most prevalent in the overnight and early morning hours. This pattern should hold through early next week.

Aviation

Light to moderate east to southeast winds will persist through the 24-Hr forecast period. Despite the lack of windward showers, MVFR CIGs associated with a stable low cloud deck will remain possible through the early morning hours over the eastern end of the state. A few leeward showers are possible this afternoon where localized sea breezes form. Otherwise, VFR conditions will prevail.

AIRMET Sierra is in effect for mountain obscuration over the windward slopes of the Big Island and Maui. Conditions should improve through the mid- to late-morning hours.

Marine

An area of low pressure west to northwest of the state will slowly drift westward away from the islands through much of this week. High pressure will slowly build into the Hawaii region with a slight strengthening of easterly trade winds as this low pressure trough moves away from the state. Expect fresh to locally strong easterly trade winds over the eastern waters and gentle to fresh east-southeast winds over western waters today. Easterly trade winds will strengthen over the western waters from Thursday onward. A Small Craft Advisory (SCA) remains in effect for the windier coastal waters around Maui County and the Big Island through Wednesday. The SCA will likely continue for some of these eastern windier waters through the end of the week.

Surf along south-facing shores will continue to gradually decline over the next few days. Only small long period background south swell pulses are expected from Tasman Sea sources over the next seven days. Surf along east facing shores should see a gradual rise over the next few days as the trades strengthen upstream of the state. Surf heights along north and west facing shores will remain small with a slight bump up from Sunday into Monday.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Wednesday for Maui County Windward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

Maui Now Weather is brought to you by Blue Hawaiian Helicopters.



Check out their Maui Helicopter Tours today!