Wednesday Disaster Recovery Community Update Meeting to be held in Lahaina Civic Center social hall

Residents are invited to attend Mayor Richard Bissen’s Weekly Disaster Recovery Community Update Meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 22. The weekly meeting, previously held in the gymnasium, will move to the downstairs social hall at Lahaina Civic Center.

The meeting will feature an update on debris clearing progress by the US Army Corps of Engineers, information on the Hawaiʻi Department of Education’s efforts to gather input on a site for King Kamehameha III Elementary School, a progress report from the Recovery Permitting Center and an update on programs by the Maui Food Bank to assist those impacted by the fires.

Representatives from county, state and federal agencies offer weekly updates that cover progress, schedule and frequently asked community questions as debris cleanup continues. Community meetings started in November.

The meeting will be livestreamed on the County of Maui’s Facebook page; no account is needed to view. Thee meeting also can be viewed on Akakū Channel 53.

Impacted residents and homeowners are encouraged to sign up for email and text notifications at https://www.mauirecovers.org.