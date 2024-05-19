Permanent site for King Kamehameha III Elementary School focus of upcoming Lahaina community meeting

Temporary Kamehameha III Elementary School campus (3.25.24) PC: Hawai‘i State Department of Education

The state Department of Education is seeking community feedback on three possible sites to rebuild the permanent home for King Kamehameha III Elementary School.

The original King Kamehameha III Elementary campus had been located along Front Street and was damaged beyond repair in the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires. After co-locating on the Princess Nāhi‘ena‘nena Elementary campus since October 2023, a temporary school site on Akahele Street opened to students on April 1, 2024.

Constructed by the US Army Corps. of Engineers in 95 days, the temporary campus is located near Kapalua Airport and will operate for up to five years while plans are developed for a permanent replacement school.

A community meeting to discuss the future site for King Kamehameha III Elementary School will be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at the cafeteria of the temporary campus, located at 100 Akahele Street in Lahaina. The goal is to ask the community for feedback on where the permanent location should be. The agenda will include presentations on the three possible location options, community feedback in small groups or individually, and an explanation of next steps in the selection process.

King Kamehameha III Elementary was damaged beyond repair during the Aug. 8 wildfire incident. PC: Wendy Osher (8.29.23)