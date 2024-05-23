Maui Weather Forecast for May 23, 2024

West Side

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 77 to 87. East winds up to 25 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 66 to 72. East winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to up to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 87. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs around 88. North winds up to 15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 72. North winds up to 15 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 86. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

North Shore

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 75 to 80 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 69 near the shore to 47 to 53 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 75 to 80 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 79 to 87. East winds up to 25 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around 67. East winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to up to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 86. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 62 at the visitor center to around 69 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 43 to 53. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 62 at the visitor center to around 70 at the summit. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 75 to 80 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 69 near the shore to 47 to 53 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 75 to 80 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 79. Northeast winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 61 to 66. Northeast winds up to 20 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 78. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 66 to 87. East winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows 56 to 72. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 86. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Moderate to breezy easterly trade winds will linger over the islands through the upcoming weekend. Clouds and showers will favor typical windward and mauka areas.

Discussion

Aside from some scattered showers over the Oahu and Kauai leeward waters; satellite and radar imagery continues to show low clouds and showers over mainly windward and mauka areas with patchy high clouds across the region early this morning. As expected, winds across the state have turned easterly overnight as the trough west of Kauai moves further away and the 1036 mb high currently 1300 miles north-northeast of Honolulu slowly drifts west.

Not much has changed with the forecast through the upcoming weekend. Moderate to breezy easterly trades will continue into the weekend as a series of reinforcing highs build to our north. Guidance continues to show drier air filtering into the region over the next couple of days resulting in a stable trade wind pattern. Expect mainly windward and mauka showers, with showers increasing in intensity and coverage during the overnight and early morning hours. A few of these showers may briefly spill over into leeward areas.

The biggest change to the forecast revolves around the evolution of the trough to the west of Kauai over the weekend. Guidance now shows the trough somewhat lingering in the region through early next week. This may cause the winds over the western end of the state to weaken slightly and become more southeasterly by early next week resulting in localized land/sea breezes across sheltered leeward areas of Oahu and Kauai. Otherwise, expect windward and mauka showers to continue through next week under moderate to locally breeze east to southeast winds.

Aviation

Moderate to breezy easterly trade winds will blow across the Hawaiian Islands today. Isolated to scattered showers today will favor the windward slopes. Brief MVFR conditions are possible in moderate showers.

AIRMET Sierra for mountain obscuration remains in effect for windward areas of Kauai, Oahu, Maui and the Big Island. Low cloud ceilings should decrease in coverage later this morning leading to cancelling this AIRMET for most of the affected areas.

Marine

High pressure will gradually build westward well to the north of the state through Friday, strengthening the trade winds across the island chain. Fresh to strong trade winds over the eastern end of the state will expand westward over the Oahu and Kauai waters today and hold at those levels through Friday. A Small Craft Advisory is now in effect for most waters around Maui and the Big Island through 6 AM Friday, and for the windier areas through 6 PM Saturday.

A trough of low pressure will amplify to the west of the islands this weekend and linger into early next week. This may ease the trades and shift them around to a more east-southeasterly direction over the western end of the state, while moderate to strong easterly trades prevail over the eastern waters.

South shore surf will remain small and below the summertime average through the middle of next week, with only small inconsistent pulses of southwest swell expected. The next significant south-southwest swell appears to move in late next week.

East shore surf will remain near the seasonal average through Friday. A slight decrease is expected this weekend through the middle of next week as the trades ease over and upstream of the islands. Surf along north shores will remain very small with a slight bump possible late Sunday through Monday.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST Friday for Maui County Windward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Saturday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

