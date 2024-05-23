USA Today: Maui Ocean Center is a top 10 best aquarium in the nation

Maui Ocean Center aquarium Open Ocean Exhibit. PC: Maui Ocean Center

Maui Ocean Center has been named the seventh best aquarium in the nation as part of USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards 2024.



A panel of experts nominated Maui Ocean Center to compete for “Best Aquarium” in the country, because of its “high-quality exhibits and visitor interactions.” That nomination was then put before a month-long public vote.



“We want to extend a huge mahalo to all of those who took the time to vote for us,” said Maui Ocean Center General Manager Tapani Vuori. “We are very proud of this honor, especially because it recognizes our message of ocean conservation.”

Additionally, USA Today noted the aquarium’s Shark Dive Maui and snorkeling experiences as well as exhibits including its outdoor Turtle Lagoon and the “Humpbacks of Hawai‘i” 3D film inside the Sphere Theater.



This year’s “Best Aquariums” list features Maui Ocean Center along with other aquariums predominantly in the eastern and central United States. Last year, Maui Ocean Center landed at No. 2 on USA Today’s 10Best list of “Best Family Attraction in Hawai‘i.”



“The Maui Ocean Center is home to one of the largest displays of live Pacific corals in the world,” the publication stated. “Kids can come face-to-face with a variety of Hawaiian marine life, including sharks, stingrays, sea turtles and colorful tropical fish.”



The Mā‘alaea-based aquarium is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last entry at 4 p.m. After-hours “Aquari-OM” yoga classes are currently held from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. For tickets or more information, visit mauioceancenter.com.