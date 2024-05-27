Nighttime single-lane closure on Keawe Street for concrete patch

Lahaina Bypass near Keawe Street in West Maui (2.21.24) PC: Wendy Osher

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation advises highway users of nighttime lane closures along the state-owned portion of Keawe Street adjacent to the Lahaina Bypass (Route 3000) beginning on Tuesday, May 28.

There will be single-lane closures on Keawe Street between the Lahaina Bypass and Kupuohi Street from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next day. Traffic in both directions will be maintained through alternative lane control (contraflow) in the remaining lane. There will be signs and personnel to direct motorists at both ends of the work area.

The weather-permitting closures, are as follows:

Alternating closure of mauka and makai lanes beginning at 9 p.m., Tuesday, May 28, ending at 6 a.m., Wednesday, May 29.

Closure of mauka-bound lane beginning at 9 p.m., Wednesday, May 29, ending at 6 a.m., Thursday, May 30.

Closure of makai-bound lane beginning at 9 p.m., Thursday, May 30, ending at 6 a.m., Friday, May 31.

The closures are necessary for work on the Kaiāulu o Kūkuʻia workforce housing project along Keawe Street. Crews will be working on a concrete patch across Keawe Street. For more information on Kaiāulu o Kūkuʻia, click here.