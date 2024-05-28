13 impaired driving arrests made during the MPD Graduation and Memorial Day Weekend Enforcement Campaign

Sobriety checkpoint, Maui. (PC: Maui Now Staff)

The Maui Police Department recently concluded its Graduation and Memorial Day Weekend Impaired Driving Enforcement Campaign, which aimed to address impaired driving during the 2024 Graduation/Memorial Day weekend.

The Maui Traffic Division conducted eight separate impaired driving checkpoints, and screened 1,768 vehicles, which resulted in 13 arrests for impaired driving, nine other arrests for various offenses, issued 23 citations, and towed six vehicles.

The Lahaina District conducted one impaired driving checkpoint and screened 28 vehicles, resulting in one arrest.

On Lānaʻi, the district conducted two impaired driving checkpoints and one roving patrol, screened 109 vehicles, and issued four citations.

On Molokaʻi, the district conducted two impaired driving checkpoints, screened 102 vehicles, and issued 10 citations.

“Our primary goal is the safety of our community,” said Lt. Kenneth Kihata, commander of the Maui Police Department Traffic Division. “This campaign underscores our commitment to eliminating impaired driving and its tragic consequences. We thank our community for designating sober drivers, utilizing rideshare services, reporting suspected impaired drivers, and their cooperation and vigilance. Together, we can continue to make our roadways safer for everyone.”

The Maui Police Department asks for the public’s continual assistance in helping to keep Maui’s roadways safe for everyone by following these tips:

Plan a safe way home before you start celebrating.

Before drinking, designate a sober driver.

If you have been drinking, utilize a car service, take a taxi, or call a sober friend or family member.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, call the Maui Police Department to report it. You could save a life.

If you know someone about to drive while impaired, be a true friend and take their keys. Help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.