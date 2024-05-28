Students from the Institute of Hawaiian Music at UH Maui College release a CD of new music for Lahaina

(L-R) Dr. Keola Donaghy, visiting mentor Dr. Ron Williams, students Bobbi Bridges, Al Nip, Herb Folsom, Grace Gomes, Iraj Namiranian, Makena Laurion, Aaron Grzanich, and Mehra Park. (Missing from photo: Hualani Moore). PC: UH Maui College

The Institute of Hawaiian Music (IHM) at the University of Hawai‘i Maui College has just released a CD of new music written and recorded by a special cohort of students. Entitled Ha‘ina Ko Wehi: Celebrating West Maui in Mele, the project was supported with a grant from the North Beach-West Maui Benefit Fund and originally intended to create new music for West Maui. However, given the tragic wildfires of Aug. 8, 2023 – occurring just two weeks before the group was scheduled to begin its work – the project’s focus shifted and many students chose to write and sing about Lahaina, its rich history, and their hopes for its future.

Students Bobbi Bridges, Herb Folsom, Grace Gomes, Aaron Grzanich, Mākena Laurion, Hualani Moore, Iraj Namiranian, Al Nip, and Mehra Park, led by IHM faculty coordinator and six-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winner Dr. Keola Donaghy, gathered nearly every Saturday throughout the Fall of 2023 to work. All songs were composed by December; recording and mixing were completed in April 2024. The release was produced jointly by Donaghy, UHMC lecturers Joel Katz and Stephen Fox, and Lance D. Collins.

“Words cannot fully express the pride I feel for what these students experienced as individuals and as a group over the course of our time together,” Donaghy said. “They dug deep into their hearts, souls, and experiences to produce incredible expressions of art and aloha. I am sure that anyone who listens to this recording will feel the same sense of pride and gratitude for their efforts to help our community heal in this time when healing is so badly needed.”

Haʻina Ko Wehi: Celebrating West Maui In Song is available on all major music download and streaming services, such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube. Physical CDs will be available this summer. For more information, please contact Donaghy at 808-984-3570 or email [email protected]

UHMC IHM-Ha’ina Ko Wehi Cover. PC: UH Maui College