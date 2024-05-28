Maui News
DPR South District 9- and 10-year-old Youth Basketball League
A
A
A
Registration opens Wednesday for the County of Maui, Department of Parks and Recreation, South District 9- and 10-year-old Youth Basketball League.
- Registration Period: May 29 – June 7, 2024
- Season Dates: June 10 – July 31, 2024
- Games Start: Week of June 24, 2024
- Cost: free
For more information or to register your child, please contact Kyle Rodrigues at 808-891-4964 or email [email protected]
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments