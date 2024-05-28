DPR South District 9- and 10-year-old Youth Basketball League

Registration opens Wednesday for the County of Maui, Department of Parks and Recreation, South District 9- and 10-year-old Youth Basketball League.

Registration Period : May 29 – June 7, 2024

: May 29 – June 7, 2024 Season Dates: June 10 – July 31, 2024

June 10 – July 31, 2024 Games Start: Week of June 24, 2024

Week of June 24, 2024 Cost: free

For more information or to register your child, please contact Kyle Rodrigues at 808-891-4964 or email [email protected]

South District 9 and 10 Year Old Basketball League Flyer and Registration Form