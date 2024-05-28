Maui News

Missing person report filed for Makawao woman last seen in 2023

May 28, 2024, 5:01 PM HST
Updated May 28, 5:02 PM
Gloria Brewer. PC: Maui Police Department

The Maui Police Department is asking for the public’s help with any information on the whereabouts of Gloria Brewer, 50, of Makawao. Brewer was reported missing on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, by a family member who has not seen her since the Fall of 2023 in the Makawao area.

Brewer is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds, and has strawberry blond hair and green eyes. It is unknown what type of clothing or footwear she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brewer is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400. If it’s an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report #24-015780.

