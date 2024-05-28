State lawmakers and business leaders host inaugural event to address cost of living in Hawaiʻi



















The Chamber of Commerce Hawaiʻi, in collaboration with nine other diverse, statewide business organizations, hosted the Inaugural Chamber Alliance Legislative Wrap-Up and Pau Hana event at the YWCA Honolulu on May 22, 2024. State lawmakers and business leaders discussed cost of living challenges, legislative session reflections and 2025 legislative priorities.

Ron Kouchi, Senate President, and Scott Saiki, House Speaker, presented their outlook and recommendations for the 2025 Legislative Session.

“This year, addressing cost of living challenges was at the forefront of the Chamber’s legislative agenda because our workforce and business community are deeply impacted. Our 2030 Blueprint for Hawaiʻi strategic plan identified related priorities including expanding access to childcare, supporting technology, manufacturing, and entrepreneurship, and increasing affordable housing for our workforce. The nine participating organizations agree these issues need to be addressed urgently to stabilize Hawaiʻi’s economy. The unity of our combined voices will make a strong impact going forward. Mahalo to our state legislators for supporting many of our priorities this session and for hearing our collective concerns,” said Chamber of Commerce Hawaii President & CEO, Sherry Menor-McNamara.

“We were thrilled to partner with the Chamber of Commerce Hawaiʻi and other participating organizations on this legislative wrap-up event. This was a great example of how community members and legislators can work together on cost-of-living issues and help keep all local working families in Hawaiʻi,” said Josh Wisch, President and Executive Director of Holomua Collaborative.

The event was a partnership between the Chamber and Holomua Collaborative, Maui Chamber of Commerce, Kauaʻi Chamber of Commerce, Kapolei Chamber of Commerce, Hawaiʻi Food Industry Association, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Hawaiʻi, Hawaiʻi Black Chamber, Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce, and the Society of Human Resource Managers Hawaiʻi.