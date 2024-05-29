Gov. Green announces second deadline extension for One ‘Ohana Fund

Gov. Green shares details of the state’s One ʻOhana Fund. (2.27.24) PC: screen grab courtesy Office of Gov. Josh Green.

Gov. Josh Green, M.D., today announced a second extension of the One ‘Ohana Fund registration deadline to June 15, 2024, with completed claim forms now due no later than July 15, 2024. This will provide survivors additional time to determine whether they want to seek compensation from the fund. The previous deadline was May 31, 2024.

Initially announced on Nov. 8, 2023, the One ‘Ohana Fund was established to help aid the recovery of families who lost a loved one as well as individuals who suffered severe injury in the devastation of last year’s wildfires. Disbursements to surviving family members who lost loved ones will be $1.5 million. Settlements for those who suffered traumatic injuries will vary.

“From the time we introduced the fund in November, our intention was to provide families with a timely option that would potentially allow healing and recovery more quickly,” said Green. “The response from the survivor community last time we extended the deadline was encouraging, and I want to respect the requests of other survivors and their counsel to have additional time to determine what is right for their families.”

“Survivors and their attorneys have been asking for additional time to complete their submissions of claims to the fund,” said fund administrator, Judge Ronald Ibarra. “We all believe that this compassionate extension is aligned with the mission of the fund, to give survivors the option of seeking compensation without the risks that accompany litigation.”

Since the fund began accepting applications on March 1, 2024, 48 registrations have been received from families who lost loved ones, while 17 have been submitted by injured survivors. Judge Ibarra indicated that the fund is already processing claims submitted by these individuals. “The extension will not delay the processing of registration and claims forms already submitted to the program. While the exact timing of individual payments will vary, the program expects to begin making payments to approved claimants within the next 60 to 90 days.”

“I wholeheartedly support this extension and appreciate the compassion behind the decision,” said Honolulu-based attorney Richard M. Sakoda. He represents an applicant-family and has been in communication with other survivors’ families. “We have seen that claims to the fund have increased, as families have learned more about the uncertainties of litigation.”

Registration applications can be submitted online at www.mauicompensationfund.com. The site also answers frequently asked questions and provides additional information.

Contributors to the fund include: Hawaiian Electric Co. ($75M); the state of Hawai‘i ($65M); Kamehameha Schools ($17.5M); Maui County ($10M); Charter/Spectrum ($2.5M); Hawaiian Telcom ($2.5M), and West Maui Land Co. ($2.5M).

Additional entities are anticipated to join in support of future phases of the One ‘Ohana Initiative, which describes the many recovery programs the state has initiated, or which have been launched as part of various efforts to benefit the entire state. These include the $100M Maui Relief TANF Program; the updated siren policy by the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency; Hawaiian Electric’s wildfire safety strategy, and many others.