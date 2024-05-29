Races for elected offices gel with candidate filing deadline less than a week away

The Hawaiʻi Office of Elections website urges residents to exercise their right to vote. PC: Office of Elections

With a June 4 deadline less than a week away, there’s been a flurry of activity in the past three weeks by candidates seeking Maui County political offices, with several checking out and/or filing their official nomination papers.

As of Tuesday, all nine incumbent Maui County Council members have filed nomination papers. Three remain unopposed so far. Four have opponents who’ve also filed papers as candidates, and two have potential opponents who’ve taken out papers but had not filed them as of Friday.

Here’s how the nine County Council races are shaping up:

South Maui: Incumbent Council Member Tom Cook put in his nomination papers on May 20. Former Council Member Kelly King checked out and filed her nomination papers on the same day, Feb. 1. Two other potential candidates have checked out papers: Eric Hofer and Johnny Prones, both of Kīhei.

West Maui: Incumbent Council Member Tamara Paltin filed for re-election on May 13. Two potential opponents have checked out papers: Lorien Acquintas and Carl Lopez, both of Lahaina.

Kahului: Incumbent Council Member Tasha Kama submitted her papers for re-election on May 20. She is being contested by Carol Lee Kamekona of Kahului.

Makawao-Haʻikū-Pāʻia: Incumbent Council Member Nohe Uʻu-Hodgins committed to seeking re-election by filing nomination papers May 23. Nara Boone of Haʻikū and Garrett Probst of Makawao have taken out papers for the seat.

Upcountry: Incumbent Council Member Yuki Lei Sugimura filed papers for re-election May 22. She will face Edward Codelia of Pukalani.

Molokaʻi: Incumbent Council Member Keani Rawlins-Fernandez committed to seeking re-election on May 13. She will be contested by John Pele of Maunaloa.

Wailuku-Waiheʻe-Waikapū: Council Chair Alice Lee filed her papers early, on Feb. 7. She has no opponent so far.

East Maui: Incumbent Council Member Shane Sinenci filed his nomination papers May 22, as of Friday. So, far he’s also running unopposed.

Lāna‘i: Incumbent Council Member Gabe Johnson filed for re-election. He remains unopposed.

In state House races:

District 9 (Kahului, Pu‘unēnē, portion of Wailuku): Democrat Rep. Justin Woodson checked out nomination papers May 9. There are no other candidates so far.

District 10: (Portion of Waiehu, Paukūkalo, Wailuku, Wailuku Heights and Waikapū): Democrat Rep. Tyson Miyake filed nomination papers May 20, and he will be opposed by fellow Democrat Jeremiah Savage of Wailuku, who filed May 15.

District 11 (A portion of Mā‘alaea and all of Kīhei, Keawakapu, Wailea, Mākena, Kanahena and Keone‘ōio): Democrat Rep. Terez Amato submitted nomination papers March 8, and she may be opposed by Republican Aileen Acain of Kīhei who pulled papers Feb. 1.

District 12 (A portion of Keahua and all of Hāliʻimaile, Pukalani, Makawao, Pūlehu, Waiakoa, Kula, Kēōkea and ʻUlupalakua): Democrat Rep. Kyle Yamashita filed his nomination papers for re-election May 28. Fellow Democrat Zachary Thielen of Makawao pulled papers Feb. 5, and Republican Dan Johnson of Pukalani filed on April 26.

District 13 (Moloka‘i, Lāna‘i, Kaho‘olawe, portion of Kahului, Ha‘ikū, Pe‘ahi, Huelo, Nāhiku, Hāna, Kīpahulu): Democrat Rep. Mahina Poepoe filed papers for re-election May 8. Democrat Linda Haʻi Clark of Kula took out papers May 3, and Republican Robin Vanderpool of Ha‘ikū checked them out April 8.

District 14 (Kahakuloa, Waihe‘e, portions of Waiehu and Mā‘alaea, Olowalu, Lahaina, Lahainaluna, Kā‘anapali, Māhinahina Camp, Kahana and Honokahua): Democrat Rep. Elle Cochran took out papers for re-election on March 1, and Democrat Shaina Forsyth of Lahaina pulled them May 17.

In Senate contests:

District 5 (Wailuku, Kahului, Waihe‘e, Waikapu Mauka, Wai‘ehu): Democrat Sen. Troy Hashimoto filed his nomination papers May 28, and no other candidates have indicated interest in the seat so far.

District 6 (West Maui, Mā‘alaea, Waikapū and South Maui): Democrat Sen. Angus McKelvey pulled nomination papers March 27. Republican Sheila Walker of Kīhei took them out on March 7. Green Party member Jackie Keefe of Lahaina withdrew her candidacy May 28.

District 7 (Hāna, East Maui, Upcountry, Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i): Democrat Sen. Lynn DeCoite filed for re-election on May 17.

Also, Kīhei resident Keith Lambert pulled papers to run as a Republican for the US Senate.

June 4 is the deadline to file nomination papers. Information on the candidate filing process is available online via the State Office of Elections at www.hawaii.gov.elections. Candidates who want to make an appointment with elections officials should call the Elections Division at 808-270-7749.

The primary election is Aug. 10, and the general election is Nov. 5.

The candidate filing report can be viewed at https://elections.hawaii.gov/candidates/candidate-reports. It is updated at the close of business days.