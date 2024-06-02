Saint Anthony annual ‘Links to Education Golf Tournament’ slated for June 15

File photo (April 2024). PC: The Dunes Maui Lani Golf Course.

The Saint Anthony School has set the date and tee time for its annual Links to Education Golf Tournament fundraiser on Saturday, June 15, 2024 at The Dunes at Maui Lani Golf Course.

The shotgun start, in which all groups of players tee off simultaneously from different holes, and a two-person scramble at 7 a.m. will benefit the school’s athletic program.

“We are passionate about the education of our future generations. Connecting athletics to the academic curriculum completes the educational process as an extension of the classroom,” said David Kenney, head of school. “Students learn essential life skills such as teamwork, self-discipline, self-confidence, hard work, and fair play while promoting physical and mental wellness, along with a positive self-image.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tournament check in will begin at 6:30 a.m. with a shotgun start to follow at 7 a.m. Following the tournament, an awards lunch will take place at the Saint Anthony School Trojan Café.

Golfer registration is open and can be found online at www.sasmaui.org/golf.

Tee sponsorships

Gold Level Tee Sponsors get two teams (four players), Logo on Banner & Tee Box Sign

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Blue Level Tee Sponsors get one team (two players), Logo on Banner & Tee Box Sign

Sponsorship opportunities are available including registration and marketing by contacting Emily Bartow at [email protected] or 808-244-4190 ext. 268.

Sponsors (as of May 15) include ‘Āina Excavation, Goodfellow Bros., Maui Endodontics, and Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.