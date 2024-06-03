Kīlauea eruption has paused 12 hours after it began; incandescence and elevated emissions continue

Aerial video of the Southwest Rift Zone eruption of Kīlauea, viewed during an overflight at approximately 6 a.m. on June 3, 2024. USGS video.

Scientists with the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory issued an updated status report on Kīlauea, saying the eruption that began southwest of the summit at approximately 12:30 a.m. HST this morning, June 3, has paused, “however, activity in this region remains dynamic and could change quickly.”

A new webcam monitors the recent eruption site are available here.

HVO continues to closely monitor Kīlauea and will issue additional notices as needed. The agency issued the following status update:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD Visual observations suggest that effusion of lava ceased by approximately 12:30 p.m. HST today. Lava flows were sluggish between 11–12 p.m. HST and had ceased moving by approximately 12:30 p.m. HST. However, areas of incandescence and elevated volcanic gas emissions continue. At approximately 7:45 a.m. HST this morning, a sulfur dioxide emission rate of approximately 15,000 tonnes per day was measured; this emission rate had decreased to 12,000 tonnes per day as of noon and has likely decreased further this afternoon. Volcanic tremor, a signal associated with fluid movement, continues to be recorded on summit seismometers though at a slightly decreased intensity. Earthquake activity decreased greatly in the summit region of Kīlauea with the onset of the eruption. All seismicity for the last 8 hours is concentrated near Maunaiki at the western extent of the system of cracks that opened during this eruption. Ground deformation has been characterized by slow summit deflation since 2 a.m. HST, suggesting that magma may still be moving from summit storage to the southwest into the eruption area.

A map of the approximate fissure locations is available below:

This reference map depicts the approximate location of fissure vents that began erupting from Kīlauea Southwest Rift Zone at approximately 12:30 a.m. HST on June 3, 2024. The most recent eruption in this region was during December 1974, which lasted only about 6 hours. At this time, it is not possible to say how long the eruption will last. PC: USGS/HVO

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD Fissure eruptions are often short-lived but can be difficult to forecast. They can display pauses of hours to days. The large crack system developed during the past day extends well past the westernmost active fissure, indicating that magma has been emplaced shallowly all the way to the east side of Maunaiki, where the most recent earthquake swarms are occurring. While the eruption today occurred due to the intrusion of new magma to the Southwest, it occurred in the vicinity of the dike that formed close to the surface on January 31, 2024. Continued input of newer, hotter magma could destabilize the stored magma. While the current eruption may be over, it is equally likely that it might resume at or to the west of the last active fissure. HVO continues to closely monitor Kīlauea, which remains at alert level/aviation color code WATCH/ORANGE. HVO will issue a Kīlauea daily update tomorrow morning. If activity changes significantly before then, another Volcano Activity Notice will be issued.

Hazards are still present on Kīlauea and are described below. Residents and visitors should stay informed and follow County of Hawai‘i and Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park guidelines. See the Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park News Release here.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

More information about the meaning of volcano alert levels and aviation color codes is available here.