Maui Surf Forecast for June 05, 2024

Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
5-7
5-7
5-7
5-7 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 08:28 PM HST.




High 1.3 feet 12:18 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.6 feet 07:00 AM HST.




High 2.8 feet 02:40 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:05 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current south-southwest swell has started to decline, and a continued gradual decline is expected through Thursday. Another reinforcing south-southwest swell is expected to arrive late Thursday and Friday, that is currently expected to bring south facing shore surf around the seasonal average. A larger swell is expected to move through the islands this coming weekend, which will likely be near or at High Surf Advisory levels of 10 feet. A potentially even larger swell is looking increasingly likely late next week that would bring surf well above advisory levels. 


The current small northwest swell will get a reinforcement from the northwest Wednesday into Thursday. The fresh to strong trade wind flow is producing rough choppy elevated seas but the wind waves will diminish significantly after Wednesday coinciding with the light winds through the weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
Comments
