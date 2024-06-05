Construction Industry of Maui gifts MEO BEST program $4,500

MEO COO Gay Sibonga thanks the Construction Industry of Maui for the $4,500 donation to the Being Empowered and Safe Together (BEST) program on May 22 at Fuego Argentinean Steakhouse.

The Construction Industry of Maui made a $4,500 gift to Maui Economic Opportunity’s program that supports individuals recently released from incarceration – the fourth annual donation made to the program by the trade council.

MEO Chief Operating Officer Gay Sibonga accepted the donation for the Being Empowered and Safe Together (BEST) program at a gathering May 22 at the Fuego Argentinean Steakhouse in Maui Lani.

With the donation, the Construction Industry of Maui has gifted MEO a total of $13,050 in the four years.

“We are so grateful to the Construction Industry of Maui for their continued support of those enrolled in the BEST program,” said MEO CEO Debbie Cabebe. “BEST individuals have been employed on construction job sites and given the opportunity to reintegrate into society. This partnership has benefits for the individual, the companies and the community.”

The Construction Industry of Maui is a trade council of the Maui Chamber of Commerce and operates as an independent association under the Chamber.

The BEST program provides support services and training to prepare inmates for a successful return to the community. Clients face many barriers upon release with BEST helping recently released inmates with basic needs, including identification, clothing and housing. Longer term, BEST connects clients with substance abuse treatment, training and employment.

For more information about BEST, call 808-249-2970.