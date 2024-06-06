Marcy Martin sworn in as Acting Director of Finance, Zielinski to serve as Deputy; Milner named Maui Budget Director

Marcy Martin (middle) was sworn in as County Acting Director of Finance; Maria Zielinski (left) will serve as Deputy Director; and Lesley Milner (right) was named Budget Director. PC: County of Maui

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen announced that Marcy Martin was sworn in Wednesday as the County of Maui Acting Director of Finance. She has agreed to serve as the acting director while recruitment efforts continue for a permanent Director of Finance, said Bissen.

“Marcy’s multi-faceted background in finance, and her years of experience in numerous leadership roles within the County’s Finance Department, contribute to her selection for this interim role,” Bissen said. “We are grateful that she is willing to serve in this capacity, in this critical time as we work diligently to appoint a new Director of Finance.”

Martin has nearly 25 years of experience in the Finance Department’s Real Property Assessment Division, where she started as a valuation analyst in 1995. From 2019 to 2023 and since February 2024, she served as County Real Property Tax Administrator, directing a staff of more than 40 full-time employees in the appraisal, assessment, administration, tax mapping, title abstraction, compliance and enforcement, and GIS mapping of real property for assessment purposes.

She is a Hawaiʻi Certified Residential Appraiser and earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in mathematics from San Diego State University.

Maria Zielinski, who had been serving as Acting Finance Director, was sworn in Wednesday as Deputy Director of the Department of Finance. She was appointed as County Budget Director in January 2023, serving in that position before becoming acting Finance Director.

Zielinski previously served as director of the Maui County Office of Council Services, worked as the director of taxation and deputy comptroller for the State of Hawaiʻi and was chief financial officer for the California School Employees Association. She also was chief financial officer for Haleakala Ranch, Baldwin Pacific Corp., Haleakala Dairy and Farm Credit Banks.

She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the City University of New York Brooklyn College.

Mayor Bissen also announced the appointment of Lesley Milner as Budget Director.

She has served as a Budget Specialist in the Budget Office in the Office of the Mayor since June 2023 and had served as Acting Budget Director since April.

Before joining the Budget Office, Milner was Senior Committee Analyst in the Maui County Office of Council Services starting in November 2019. She previously worked as manager of Departmental Research Administration at Portland State University in Oregon and as project manager for the International Association of Chiefs of Police in Alexandria, Va.

Milner has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Trinity College in Hartford, Conn., and a Juris Doctorate from The Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law in Washington, D.C.