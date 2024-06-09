Public hearing July 17 on Maui draft Integrated Solid Waste Management Plan Update

Draft Integrated Solid Waste Management Plan Update. Photos: from plan document.

A public hearing is scheduled July 17 to receive comments on the County of Maui’s draft Integrated Solid Waste Management Plan Update before it is submitted to the State Department of Health.

The hearing will be at 10 a.m. at One Main Plaza, 2200 Main St., Room 310, Wailuku.

The plan describes current and proposed solid waste programs and will serve as guidance for County solid waste management for the next 10 years.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The plan can be reviewed at www.mauicounty.gov/1199/Solid-Waste-Resource-and-Advisory-Commit.

Written comments can be submitted at the public hearing or by email to solidwaste@co.maui.hi.us until July 19, 2024.

Anyone needing special assistance, auxiliary aids or language interpreters can call 808-270-7875 at least five days before the hearing.