State provides assurances to wildfire survivors as NCS program is scheduled to end

Temporary housing projects are under construction in West Maui. Image: Ongoing Wildfire Response An Update on Recent Efforts for Maui’s Recovery (3.27.24) PC: Office of Gov. Josh Green.

Today is the scheduled end date for the Non-Congregate Sheltering (NCS) program for Maui wildfire survivors. Over the weekend, the state of Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) said they continue to work with the Federal Emergency Management Agency on an extension of the program to support the families that remain.

State officials issued assurances saying all families in the NCS program who are actively participating in their recovery efforts will continue to receive support until their transition from sheltering to an interim housing solution. “This ongoing commitment ensures that no family will be left behind during this critical period,” HI-EMA officials said.

As of May 20, Gov. Josh Green said there were 482 households still in hotels out of the 3,071 that were originally in the program. Nearly 85% of individuals have successfully transitioned into intermediate housing or longer-term housing solutions.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

HI-EMA officials say the vast majority of families in the NCS program are eligible for FEMA housing assistance, with a large percentage qualifying for FEMA direct housing. A very small percentage of families will transition to the state’s Rental Assistance Program (RAP), while the remaining have secured their own housing solutions, according to HI-EMA.

The state-managed Disaster Case Management Program (DCMP) remains available to assist NCS families in their overall recovery. Families are encouraged to seek support from DCMP to facilitate their transition and recovery process.

“We greatly appreciate the continued support from FEMA, the American Red Cross, state and county agencies, as well as our nonprofit and private partners,” said HI-EMA’s NCS Task Force Lead Darrick Ching. “The collective efforts of these organizations have been instrumental in supporting families affected by the disaster and helping them rebuild their lives.”