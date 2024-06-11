Maui Surf Forecast for June 12, 2024

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 South Facing 5-7 5-7 4-6 4-6 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 06:43 PM HST. Low 0.8 feet 02:42 AM HST. High 0.8 feet 05:43 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 11:23 AM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:07 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The fading south-southwest swell and a small, medium period southeast swell should maintain surf near or slightly above the summer average through Wednesday. A fresh, long-period south swell is expected to arrive Thursday night into Friday, then peak late Friday into Saturday. This swell should produce advisory level surf Friday into Saturday.

Surf along north-facing shores will remain up above the summertime average (flat) through a good portion of the week as small, short-period north to north-northwest swells move through. Surf along east-facing shores will remain small and choppy with a slight increase expected towards the end of the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.