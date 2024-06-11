Maui Weather Forecast for June 11, 2024

West Side

Today: Breezy. Sunny with isolated showers. Highs 79 to 88. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 68 to 74. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 87. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 89. North winds up to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 67 to 74. North winds up to 20 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 88. North winds up to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

North Shore

Today: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers. Highs 77 to 82 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with numerous showers. Lows around 71 near the shore to 50 to 56 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to up to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Breezy. Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 81 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 81 to 88. East winds up to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 80 to 87. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny and breezy. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs around 66 at the visitor center to around 70 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 51 at the visitor center to around 48 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers. Highs around 65 at the visitor center to around 69 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

Today: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers. Highs 77 to 82 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with numerous showers. Lows around 71 near the shore to 50 to 56 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to up to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Breezy. Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 81 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 81. Northeast winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows 63 to 68. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 81. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 70 to 89. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 58 to 74. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 69 to 89. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Moderate to breezy trade winds will persist through rest of the week as broad high pressure remains north of the state. Stable conditions will focus limited showers over windward areas, and leeward areas will be rather dry, though leeward Big Island will experience clouds and showers each afternoon and evening.

Discussion

A breezy and stable trade wind flow is producing a somewhat dry June weather pattern. A 1030 mb surface high centered about 1000 miles north of Kauai is driving the trades, and a mid-level ridge is maintaining an inversion near 6000 feet has been measured.

Little change is expected through the week. The surface high will move eastward during the next several days and settle far northeast of the state by Saturday. A surface ridge trailing the high will remain north of the islands, but it may be weakened enough for us to experience a subtle decrease in trade winds for Friday into the weekend. Persistent mid-level ridging over the state will maintain a stable pattern of mainly windward rainfall through at least Friday. Aside from afternoon showers on the Kona slopes of the Big Island, somewhat dry weather will persist for leeward areas. Random pockets of shallow moisture moving along the trade wind flow will periodically boost windward rainfall, and one such area is expected tonight into Wednesday. A weak disturbance aloft could drive an increase in showers during the weekend.

Aviation

Breezy and mostly dry trades will hold steady. SHRA and MVFR conds should be confined to windward and mauka locations through the period. Otherwise VFR conds will prevail.

No AIRMETs currently in effect.

Marine

Fresh to strong easterly trades will continue through much of the week, as the surface ridge remains north of the area. This supports the Small Craft Advisory continuing for the windier channels and waters around Maui County and the Big Island. Guidance suggests a potential weakness forming in the ridge northwest of the state next weekend, which could lead to moderate to fresh east-southeast trades.

Surf along south facing shores will hold just under the advisory level this morning as the south-southwest swell that peaked early Monday steadily lowers. Observations at the offshore buoys reflect this lowering trend early this morning, with the peak energy shifting down into the 13 to 15 second bands. This trend will continue through midweek, with mainly a mix of the fading south- southwest swell and a small, medium-period southeast swell. A fresh, long-period south swell is expected to arrive Thursday night into Friday, then peak late Friday into Saturday. This swell will hold through early next week as it slowly fades.

Surf along north-facing shores will remain up above the summertime average (flat) through a good portion of the week as small, short-period north to north-northwest swells move through.

Surf along east-facing shores will remain small and choppy through the week, with a limited trade wind fetch across the eastern Pacific.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Wednesday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

