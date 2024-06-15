Hawaiian Electric presentation on Maui’s electric grid, July 2

Maui Electric Company. Photo by Wendy Osher.

Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) will provide a presentation about its current operations and future plans for Maui’s electric grid at an in-person and virtual informational meeting hosted by the Hawai‘i Public Utilities Commission on Tuesday, July 2.

The meeting starts at 5 p.m. at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College (310 Ka‘ahumanu Ave.), ʻIke Leʻa 144 Room or online via Webex.

Hawaiian Electric’s presentation will include information on general timing and cost components for various Maui projects and programs including: the planned Kahului Power Plant closure, proposed Mā‘alaea Power Plant unit retirements, status of new generation projects, current reserve margins, future infrastructure and reliability improvements, and Hawaiian Electric’s Public Safety Power Shutoff changes.

The ʻIke Leʻa Science Building at University of Hawaiʻi, Maui College. PC: JD Pells / Maui Now

The public is invited to provide public comments. Comments may be submitted in writing or given orally during the meeting in person or virtually. Individuals wishing to provide oral comments virtually must register by 11:59 p.m., July 1.

To watch live, visit the commission’s YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/@hpuc.