Pacific Media Group hosts Hawaiʻi’s Finest Talent Contest: A statewide search for the next big act

Pacific Media Group radio stations KQMQ – HI93 Oʻahu, KLHI – HI92 Maui, KSRF – HI95 Kauaʻi and KAPA-FM Hawaiʻi Island announced the return of the Hawaiʻi’s Finest Talent Contest, a statewide competition dedicated to discovering and showcasing Hawaiʻi’s emerging musical talents. Contestants from across the islands have submitted their entries online.

Maui’s Juss Press from Wailuku advances to the semifinals. The group was among six entries submitted from the Valley Isle for consideration in the Hawaiʻi’s Finest Talent Contest. Other Maui artists that submitted entries included: Sketch Brown, Cherry Strawberry, Kuulei Kualaau, Sunny Kalama and Nancy Hoffman with an ʻukulele solo.

Semi-finalists were revealed today and include:

Maui: Juss Press from Wailuku

Kauaʻi: Local Boy Hittah from Līhuʻe

Hawaiʻi Island: Kepa Revelle from Hilo

Oʻahu King Kai of Mānoa Valley Noah Chee of Honolulu MJ Fuata & ʻOhana from Waiʻanae Kalei from Waipahu Hazel Nahienaena from Waiʻanae Candice Kealohi from Papakolea Caroline Luga from Waipahu Makamae Hao from Makakilo Jioji Suguturaga from Kahaluʻu Hillside Islanders from Makakilo Inaloi from Kaimuki



Semi-finalists will compete in live performances at the HB Social Club on Thursdays from June 20 to Aug. 1 and will open for renowned headliners including Kapena, B.E.T., Malino, Opihi Pickers and more. Neighbor island artists will be flown to Oʻahu, courtesy of Southwest Airlines, and will enjoy accommodations provided by The SurfJack Hotel & Swim Club.

“We’re excited to provide a platform for local artists to shine and gain exposure,” said Chris Riofta, Program Director of HI95 Kauaʻi. Kelsey “K-Smooth” Yogi, Program Director of HI93 Oʻahu said, “Our community has an abundance of talent, and this contest is a fantastic opportunity for these musicians to take the next step in their careers.”

“As the only statewide audio platform in Hawaiʻi, Pacific Media Group is in a unique position to create promotions of this magnitude,” said Joshua Mednick, Regional Vice President for Pacific Media Group. “Our radio stations across the state are dedicated to serving the communities on every island. Working with Hawaiʻi’s Finest to provide a stage to undiscovered talent is just one of the ways we fulfill on that promise. A Big Mahalo to Paulele for his participation and ongoing support of this program.”

“Hawaiʻi’s Finest thrives to represent and support all things Hawaiʻi. Through hard work and the Aloha spirit, we promise to never give up or forget where we come from,” says Paulele Alcon, CEO of Hawaiʻi’s Finest. “Our brand was born on Molokaʻi and opening this contest up to a statewide audience with Pacific Media Group was extremely important to me.”

The overall grand prize winner will receive $1,000, a professional recording session, and a performance slot at a future Hawaiʻi’s Finest concert, setting the stage for them to become the next big act from Hawaiʻi. Reflecting on the success of previous contests, 2022 winners Hui Pu have seen tremendous growth in their career, booking numerous performances and gaining widespread recognition.

The schedule of events includes the following:

June 20:

Contestants: King Kai from Mānoa Valley and Noah from town

Headliners: BET and Kapena

June 27

Contestants: Kalei from Waipahu and MJ Fuata & ʻOhana from Waiʻanae

Headliners: PeniDean and Keala

July 4

Contestants: Hazel from Waiʻanae and Candice from Papakolea

Headliners: Spawnbreezie and Chardonnay

July 11

Contestants: Caroline from Waipahu and Makamae from Makakilo

Headliners: Micah G and Pohaku

July 18

Contestants: Jioji from Kahaluu and Local Boy Hittah from Līhuʻe

Headliners: Malino and Hammah House

July 25

Contestants: Kepa Revelle from Hilo and Hillside Islanders from Makakilo

Headliners: High Watah and Hui Pu

Aug. 1

Contestants: Inaloi from Kaimuki and Juss Press of Wailuku

Headliners: Opihi Pickers and Miah

Editor’s Note: Pacific Media Group is the parent company of Maui Now.