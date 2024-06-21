Hawaiian student program celebrates culinary traditions of Lānaʻi



























Students in the Lāna‘i Culture and Heritage Center’s cultural immersion program wrap up their two-week session today, focused on sustainable practices and the culinary and cultural traditions of Hawaiians.

The program teaches sixth grade students about the island’s rich culture and history through experiences that promote the bond between life and land.

Students planted seeds at a home garden, participated in the slaughter of deer and learned how to fish sustainably. Students also learned how to cook in an imu featuring locally sourced food, with an end-of-program pā‘ina planned for tonight.

The program E ʻIke Hou iā Lānaʻi is open for enrollment every summer and welcomes children from the island and across the state.

Lānaʻi Culture & Heritage Center (Lānaʻi CHC) was founded as a community-based nonprofit in 2007, and aims to provide thoughtful information and stewardship in the legacy of Lānaʻi. Focusing on preserving, interpreting, and celebrating the island’s natural, social, and cultural histories, the center includes a climate-controlled display area of artifacts and archives and runs educational programs focused on stewarding the island’s living landscape.