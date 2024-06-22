Efforts ramp up to transition Maui wildfire displaced families from hotels to interim housing solutions

State closes on purchase of former Haggai site to provide for Maui housing. In March, Gov. Josh Green said that the purchase marked a major milestone toward achieving the goal of ensuring near-term housing stability for Maui fire survivors to enable them to focus on rebuilding their lives. At the same time, he said the property, known as Hale ʻO Lāʻie will help to meet his long-term objective to add 10,000 affordable housing units for Hawaiʻi residents statewide. Photo of Haggai/Hale ʻO Lāʻie interior, courtesy.

In a continued effort to support the 200 households (more than 500 individuals) currently residing in Non-Congregate Sheltering (NCS) hotels, the NCS program has been extended until June 30, 2024.

State officials say this extension underscores the efforts and commitment of the state of Hawaiʻi and the Red Cross – to ensure that all families transition from the current sheltering program to interim housing solutions as quickly as possible, facilitating their path to recovery.

“Our objective remains clear – to transition all families from the current sheltering program to an interim housing solution swiftly, helping them on their journey to recovery,” said Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency Administrator James Barros. “We are fully committed to assisting every family with transitioning to their next step solutions.”

State officials issued a news release saying numerous NCS families have moved into interim housing units provided by the state of Hawaiʻi or the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in recent days, “marking significant progress in the recovery efforts.” The state continues to encourage wildfire survivor families to enroll in the state’s Disaster Case Management (DCM) program. Interested families can join the waitlist by calling 211 – for information or to register into the DCM program.

Since the Maui wildfires of August 2023, the state NCS program has supported nearly 3,000 families, totaling approximately 8,000 individuals.

“We are grateful for the unwavering support of our major stakeholders and partners,” said Barros. “Their contributions and exemplary efforts have been vital in our ongoing efforts to assist families impacted by the wildfires. It’s been a kākou effort from day one.”