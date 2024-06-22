Green Party of Hawai’i State Convention set for June 29 on Maui

Green Party of Hawai’i. PC: GPH

The annual Green Party of Hawai’i (GPH) State Convention will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2024, via Zoom or in person from noon to 3 p.m., at the Kīhei Villages Clubhouse (140 Uwapo Road). A lunch meet and greet from noon to 1 p.m., followed by guest speakers and the election of state party officers, delegates and alternates to the Green Party of the United States National Committee (GPUS-NC).

Guest speakers will discuss the topic, “Lahaina: Our environment, our community, our future” and include Ke’eaumoku Kapu of Na ʻAikane o Maui Cultural Center, Lahaina, Mike Ewall, founder and director of Energy Justice Network, and Lucienne de Naie, the chair of Sierra Club Maui Group.

The GPH regained access on the ballot in time for the 2024 elections. Its runner for Senate District 6 seat of Maui, which serves residents of West Maui, Mā‘alaea, Waikapū and South Maui, Jackie Keefe, withdrew her candidacy on May 28. The GPH candidate for State Representative of District 12 on Maui, covering Pukalani, Makawao, Olinda, Pūlehu, Kula, ʻUlupalakua, remains Rita Ryan. That seat is currently held by Democrat Kyle T. Yamashita.

The primary election is Aug. 10, and the general election is Nov. 5.

The 2024 GPH candidates include the following individuals:

Rita Ryan for State Rep. District 12, Maui

Koda Asheemo Daily for State Rep. District 48, Oʻahu

Emma Jane Pohlman for US Senate, Hawai’i Island

The GPUS/GPH has 10 key values and stands on four pillars of grassroots democracy, ecology, peace and social justice.

The Green Party of Hawai’i first successfully obtained a ballot line in Hawai’i for state and national partisan races in 1992 and has secured a place on the ballot for more than thirty years. The GPH had early successful campaigns, all on the Big Island, where three Greens were elected to the Hawai’i County Council in seven elections, from 1992 to 2006.

“Voters, frustrated with their limited choices, can make a statement of their desire for progressive change by supporting Greens,” stated the GPH in its public announcement.

There is no charge or membership required to attend the annual state convention. However, donations are encouraged. To become a voting member in the GPH primary or renew membership, visit https://www.greenpartyofhawaii.org/.

The event organizers ask attendees to use visitor parking or additional parking across the street at Kenolio Beach Park.

To register via Zoom, click here.